A strong second half allowed Verona to pull away from Janesville Parker on Saturday night in Big Eight Conference girls basketball.

The host Wildcats outscored the Vikings by 13 in the second half en route to a 61-38 win.

Parker (1-1, 0-1), which got a game-high 10 points from Tina Shelton, trailed 28-18 at half.

“We missed some easy baskets in the first half,” Parker coach Jennah Hartwig said. “Overall, we played really well in the first half. Then we went nine minutes without scoring in the second half.”

The Vikings struggled from the free-throw line for the second straight game, missing 12 of 28 attempts.

Rachel Parman and Rayna Briggs combined for 33 points for Verona (1-1, 1-0).

VERONA 61, PARKER 38

Parker (38)—Rosga 1-3-6; Ayers 0-3-3; Shelton 3-3-10; Luek 1-0-2; Lippens 0-1-1; Booth 1-2-5; Egger-Ahrens 2-2-6; Blum 1-2-5. Totals: 9-16-38

Verona (61)—Briggs 6-3-16; Lambe 0-1-1; Stremlow 3-1-7; Nielsen 1-0-2; Grignon 1-0-3; Murphy 4-1-11; Parman 6-4-17; Atwell 1-0-2; Kisting 1-0-2. Totals: 23-10-61

Janesville Parker 18 20—38

Verona 28 33—61

Three-point goals—Parker 4 (Blum, Shelton, Rosga, Booth), Verona 5 (Murphy 2, Briggs, Grignon, Parman). Free throws missed—Parker 12, Verona 9. Total fouls—Parker 21, Verona 21. Fouled out—Nielsen, Ayers, Booth.