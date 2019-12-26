A balanced attack led Janesville Parker's girls basketball team to victory Thursday.

Jasmyn Demrow-Calvin scored 14 points to lead four players in double figures as Parker held on for a 58-54 nonconference win over Kenosha Indian Trail at Carthage College in Kenosha.

Indian Trail (4-5) made it a two-point game with two seconds left, but Tina Shelton was fouled on the inbounds play and made both free throws for Parker (3-6).

"It was a very even first half and exciting second half," Parker coach Jennah Hartwig said. "Tina and Jasmyn both picked up two fouls in the first half and had to sit the last 5 minutes of the half.

"Jasmyn led the team in points and rebounds and was awarded the game ball."

Parker pushed a two-point halftime lead to eight in the second half, but Indian Trail eventually cut the lead to two before Shelton hit her clutch free throws.

Shelton and Jena Forrestal added 11 points each for Parker, while Alexis Luek chipped in 10.

Parker plays Westosha Central at noon today at Carthage College to conclude the two-day tournament.

PARKER 58, INDIAN TRAIL 54

Parker (58)--Ayers 3-0-7; Shelton 3-5-11; Forrestal 3-4-11; Luek 4-0-10; Booth 2-1-5; Demrow-Calvin 4-6-14. Totals: 19-16-58

Indian Trail (54)--Carroll 4-0-9; Winslow 5-0-13; Parmentier 0-1-1; Stauffer 2-0-4; Lalonde 1-0-2; Williams 2-2-7; Peltier 0-1-1; Kozel 1-0-2; Johnson 4-2-10; Bodelgehni 1-2-5. Totals: 20-8-54

Janesville Parker;28;30--58

Kenosha Indian Trail;26;28--54

Three-point goals--Parker 4 (Luek 2, Ayers, Forrestal), Indian Trail 6 (Winslow 3, Williams, Bodelgehni, Carroll). Free throws missed--Parker 7, Indian Trail 7. Total fouls--Parker 13, Indian Trail 22. Fouled out--Carroll