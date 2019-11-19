JANESVILLE

In the first half Tuesday, Jennah Hartwig taught Ava Egger-Ahrens and her other freshman basketball players how to properly check into the game at the scorer’s table.

By the end of Janesville Parker’s season opener, Egger-Ahrens was hitting the most important shot marked in that scorer’s book.

Egger-Ahrens’ 3-pointer with 1 minute, 18 seconds remaining broke a tie, and the Vikings held on from there, beating visiting Milwaukee Marshall 51-46 in a nonconference game.

“That was a really big shot,” said Hartwig, Parker’s fifth-year coach. “She’s a confident shooter who has put a lot of time in, so it was good to see her shoot with composure.

“We will work on Xs and Os and will get better at the things that we do. But I can’t make them compete; that came from inside. They competed tonight and played to win.”

That was evident in the final four minutes.

Parker went just 19 of 40 from the free-throw line, but made each of their final seven attempts down the stretch.

Still, Milwaukee Marshall’s put-back layup with 1:51 left tied what was a back-and-forth game throughout at 44-44.

On Parker’s next possession, Egger-Ahrens found herself open near the top of the key and buried her only made field goal of the game for a 47-44 lead. She was 1 of 4 from the field but 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for eight points.

After Marshall missed a 3-point attempt, Parker junior Alli Rosga, who finished with 15 points, made a pair of free throws to extend the lead to five.

Milwaukee Marshall made a pair of free throws to get back within three and had a chance to tie after forcing a turnover. But it gave the ball right back to the Vikings, and Rosga made two more free throws to put the game away.

“When you’re able to play with this intensity and then bring that to practice, good things happen,” Hartwig said. “So it was a great start. The girls played hard. And if you do that every night, you put yourself in the game.”

Senior Tina Shelton scored 11 of her team-high 19 points in a first half that saw the Vikings lead by as many as five points but trail 23-20 at the break when Marshall sophomore Alvi Bradberry went on an 8-0 run all by herself.

The second half saw four ties and three lead changes. Parker held Bradberry to just 11 points with two made field goals after halftime. No other Milwaukee Marshall player scored more than six points.

“We did a better job, I think, in the second half,” Hartwig said. “But she’s obviously really good, especially when she gets it in the open court.”

Parker opens Big Eight Conference play Saturday when it travels to Verona.

PARKER 51, MILWAUKEE MARSHALL 46

Milwaukee Marshall (46)—Bell 0-2-2, Pollard 3-0-6, Bradberry 9-9-28, Porter 2-0-4, Boyd 3-0-6. Totals: 17-11-46.

Parker (51)—Rosga 3-7-15, Ayers 1-0-2, Shelton 6-6-19, Luek 1-0-2, Booth 2-0-4, Egger-Ahrens 1-5-8, Riley 0-1-1. Totals: 14-19-51.

Milwaukee Marshall 23 23—46

Janesville Parker 20 31—51

3-point goals—MM 1 (Bradberry), P 4 (Rosga 2, Shelton, Egger-Ahrens). Free throws missed—MM 12, P 21. Total fouls—MM 28, P 19. Fouled out—Bell.