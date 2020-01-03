Janesville Parker’s girls basketball team made it three straight victories Friday night.

The Vikings used a solid shooting performance in the first half to pick up a 57-43 road win at Madison West in a Big Eight Conference game.

Parker improved to 5-6 overall, matching its win total from last season, thanks to having four players score in double figures.

The Vikings also won without starting senior point guard Jena Forrestal, who was out with the flu.

“We didn’t have Jena, and that kind of threw us off a little bit early, I thought, but we settled in,” Parker coach Jennah Hartwig said. “West was in a zone, and we adjusted our offense and passed the ball well.”

Junior guard Alexys Luek scored 14 points, while senior Tina Shelton and junior Jasmyn Demrow-Calvin had 12 each. Freshman Paisley Booth added 11.

The Vikings built a 35-19 halftime lead.

“We have to clean up our defense, because we got beat a little bit too frequently,” Hartwig said. “But it was nice to see the even scoring again. Paisley played really well, including hitting a couple early buckets. and her and Jasmyn and Alexys played really well together. It was one of Alexys’ best games.”

Parker’s win streak will be tested greatly this week, with a home game against No. 2-ranked Madison Memorial coming Thursday.

PARKER 57, WEST 43Parker (57)—Ayers 3-0-8, Shelton 4-2-12, Luek 5-3-14, Booth 5-1-11, Demrow-Calvin 4-4-12. Totals: 20-10-57.

West (43)—Davis 2-2-7, Sullivan 6-4-16, Hanson 1-2-4, Moylan 1-0-2, Zidani 3-4-11, Engleman 1-0-3. Totals: 14-12-43.

Janesville Parker 35 19—57

Madison West 19 24—43

3-point goals—Parker 7 (Booth 3, Ayers 2, Shelton 2), West 3 (Davis, Engleman, Zidani). Free throws missed—Parker 9, West 6. Total fouls—Parker 17, West 18. Fouled out—Demrow-Calvin, Booth.