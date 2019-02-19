JANESVILLE

Janesville Parker’s girls basketball team proved a point Tuesday night.

Beating a team three times in the same season isn’t so hard after all.

Four players scored in double figures for the Vikings as they rolled to a 73-59 victory over Beloit Memorial in a WIAA Division 1 regional quarterfinal game.

Parker (5-18) plays at second-seeded Middleton on Friday night in a regional semifinal.

The Big Eight champion Cardinals swept the season series against the Vikings.

In beating Beloit for the second time in four days and the third time this season, Parker took control midway through the first half and coasted from there. The Vikings hit nine 3-pointers, including four each from Brooke Graesslin and Jena Forrestal.

“I thought once our girls bought in to our press and how effective it could be, we really took control,” Parker coach Jennah Hartwig said. “We started a little slow for some reason and were a little tight, but once we started hitting our 3s that first half, we opened it up pretty quickly.

“We did a much better job tonight of finding the open teammate and getting them the ball. We cut to the basket much better and did a nice job of putting the ball in the basket.”

With the game tied at 11 midway through the first half, Parker went on a 23-8 run to seize momentum. Graesslin hit two 3s to kick-start that stretch, and Jasmyn Demrow’s free throw with 2:58 left in the half pushed the lead to 34-19. Beloit (1-22) got no closer than 10 the rest of the way.

Parker eventually led 40-21 at halftime and used a 19-2 run early in the second half to push the lead to 59-32.

Graesslin led Parker with 16 points, while Forrestal added 15. Demrow finished with 11 points and Ryann Porter added 10, all of which came in the second half.

“That’s something we’ve kind of struggled with this year,” Hartwig said of a lack of balanced scoring. “And we also haven’t really had a consistent No. 1 scorer, either. So that was good to see.

“I think it comes down to doing a better job of distributing the ball tonight. Jena did a great job of finding her teammates, who then did a nice job of catching and finishing around the basket.”

Hartwig knows her team will have its hands full Friday night. Middleton won by 35 and 38 points against Parker in regular season. But Hartwig also believes picking up another postseason victory is not an insurmountable task.

“We’ve got to have the intensity that we showed and played with tonight carry over to Friday,” Hartwig said. “And our press has to be effective and be able to force them into some turnovers.

“We’ve got nothing to lose, and that’s how we have to approach it.”

PARKER 73, BELOIT 59

Beloit (59)—Drucker 3-3-9; Davis 3-0-8; Peppers 5-0-12; Smith 1-2-4; Thomas 3-0-8; Pabst 2-0-4; Randall 4-3-12; Thomas 1-0-2. Totals: 22-8-59

Parker (73)—Forrestal 5-1-15; Porter 4-2-10; Demrow 5-1-11; Graesslin 5-2-16; Luek 2-0-5; Blum 3-0-6; Manuel 1-2-4; Rosga 3-0-6. Totals: 26-12-73

Beloit Memorial 21 38—59

Janesville Parker 40 33—73

3-point goals—Beloit 7 (Davis 2, Peppers 2, Thomas 2, Randall), Parker 9 (Graesslin 4, Forrestal 4, Luek). Free throws missed—Beloit 7, Parker 9. Total fouls—Beloit 17, Parker 18