Janesville Parker's girls basketball players worked a little extra Monday night.
It was well worth it for the Vikings as they picked up their first victory of the season.
Parker had three players scored at least 14 points, made nine 3-pointers as a team and fended off host Clinton, 67-65 in overtime, to pick up a nonconference victory.
"I feel like we've been improving, and so it's nice to get a win and see their work pay off," Parker coach Jennah Hartwig said. "These girls just don't stop. They always keep playing to the end of the game. I think that's something that will definitely help them win more games."
Parker trailed in the final minutes of regulation but forced multiple turnovers through its press defense.
Alyssa Ayers, who scored a team-high 19 points, made a couple late free throws that helped force overtime.
"We haven't been in a lot of close games, so i liked the composure that we had," Hartwig said.
In overtime, Parker (1-6) went up for good on an inside bucket by Alexys Luek (14 points). And while the Vikings struggled from the free-throw line overall, going 16 of 34, they made 5 of their final 6 attempts, including three by Alli Rosga.
Paisley Booth also scored 14 points for the Vikings, who got nine from Rosga.
Olivia Roehl scored a game-high 25 points for Clinton (2-6), which trailed early when Parker made 5 of its first 6 3-point attempts in the game. The Cougars rallied quickly, and the two teams played back and forth in a closely contested game the rest of the way.
"We struggled to stop Roehl on the inside, but overall I thought we played hard once again," Hartwig said. "We hit a lot of 3s early but struggled in transition. We've just got to get a little better defensively."
Parker hosts DeForest on Wednesday night.
PARKER 67, CLINTON 65 (OT)
Parker (67)--Rosga 2-5-9, Ayers 5-6-19, Simmons 1-0-2, Luek 5-1-14, Booth 5-1-14, Green 0-2-2, Miller 3-1-7. Totals: 21-16-67.
Clinton (65)--E. Teubert 4-1-10, F. Teubert 3-1-7, Nortier 5-3-13, Bobolz 4-2-10, Roehl 9-7-25. Totals: 25-14-65.
Janesville Parker;30;30;7--67
Clinton;29;31;5--65
3-point goals--Parker 9 (Ayers 3, Luek 3, Booth 3), Clinton 1 (E. Teubert). Free throws missed--Parker 18, Clinton 16. Total fouls--Parker 20, Clinton 24. Fouled out--Miller, Roehl.