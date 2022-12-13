JANESVILLE—The Janesville Parker girls basketball team picked up its first victory of the season Tuesday night against Madison West.
The Vikings, missing a pair of key varsity players in Paisley Booth and Ava Eggers-Ahrens, beat the Regents 78-53.
“It feels great,” said Parker coach Ryan Tyrrell. “I think we really executed what we wanted to. Ultimately, we went with a strategy of looking high to low. (Addison) Miller, Kaelyn (Mininch) and Harper Brandenburg kind of just work together as a trio. Harper Brandenburg, I can't say enough about her. She's a monster. She's just a ball of energy, and she's hard to contain. Addy Miller did a nice job of being big and got a lot of boards.”
The Vikings started off slow but quickly found their footing. The team went on a 10-0 run in the first quarter. Without Booth and Eggers-Ahrens, the other Vikings stepped up to maintain their early lead for the rest of the game.
Brandenburg, a freshman, led the team on offense with 26 points and was attacking throughout the game. Miller was important for the Vikings on defense with her rebounding and shot blocking.
“This game showed that we can persevere through a lot,” Brandenburg said about missing Booth and Eggers-Ahrens. “We have lots of hybrid (players) so they were able to step out of their comfort zone and do things that they could do.”
Parker had a 30-21 lead at halftime and unlike last week's halftime lead they lost at Burlington, the Vikings made sure they held on against West.
“Ultimately, I think we were the aggressor and I think we had a different mindset there,” Tyrrell said. “We dealt with the pressure a little bit better in this game. We kept calm under the pressure and we became the attackers instead of retreating.”
The Vikings kept that aggression throughout the second half. West was able to cut Parker’s lead to nine midway through the period, but it didn’t last long. Back-to-back 3-pointers from Minich and Sydney Vincetich, plus steals and conversions from Minich and Brandenburg, led the team to its 25-point victory.
“I've been asking them to have an attack mentality for the last couple of weeks,” Tyrrell said. "I told them to draw some charges and to be aggressive. They need to go through contact. And today, several times we were just going into the bodies, and we’ll continue to attack.”
Brandenburg consistently created turnovers and drove hard into the lane throughout the game, where she drew fouls and converted 14 of 19 free-throw attempts.
“It feels really nice (to win) after eight losses, even though towards the end of those losses, we were definitely bringing (our) play up,” Brandenburg said. “This year definitely shows we are putting it together.”
Minich ended the contest with 19 points. In the second half, she was tasked with leading the offense and was the lead ball-handler for the team. She also hit three important 3-point shots for the Vikings. Miller added 17 points for Parker.
After its first victory of the season, Parker will play at home against Beloit Memorial on Friday.
JANESVILLE PARKER 78, MADISON WEST 53
Parker (78)–Harwick 1-0-2, Brandenburg 6-14-26, Simmons 1-1-3, Riley 2-0-4, Jones 0-1-1, Miller 6-5-17, White 1-0-2, Vincetich 1-0-3, Brown 0-1-1, Mininch 7-2-19. Totals 26-22-78.
West (53)–Lewis 2-10-14, Hanson 4-3-11, Aman-Lavicky 1-0-2, Grady 1-0-2, Fleming 2-0-5, Ynclan 3-1-10, Jackson 4-0-9. Totals 17-14-53.
Halftime–Parker 30, West 21. 3-point goals–Parker 4 (Vincetich, Mininch 3), West 5 (Fleming, Ynclan 3, Jackson). Missed free throws–Parker 11, West 14. Team fouls–Parker 19, West 20.