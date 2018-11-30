01STOCK_PARKER_VIKING

The Janesville Parker High girls basketball team was held below 20 points for the first time in recent memory Friday in a 68-18 Big Eight Conference loss to Sun Prairie.

Parker (0-5, 0-3 Big Eight) managed six field goals and three free throws. Sophia Dooman, Brooke Graesslin and Abby Blum each made a 3-pointer, while Alexis Luek led the Vikings with four points.

The Vikings played without starters Julia Hartwig and Tina Shelton. Hartwig, an all-state player last season, will miss the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury, The Gazette reported Thursday. Shelton was out with a leg injury Friday, Parker coach Jennah Hartwig said.

“We have to come in to practice and try to get better,” Jennah Hartwig said. “We just have to get better defensively and we’ve got to figure out how to put the ball in the basket.”

Sun Prairie (2-1, 2-1 Big Eight) won its second straight game since a season-opening loss to Madison Memorial. Jazzanay Seymore led the Cardinals with 15 points.

The Vikings travel to La Follette on Thursday and host Madison East on Saturday.

SUN PRAIRIE 68, JANESVILLE PARKER 18

Parker (18)—Dooman 1-0-3, Forrestal 0-1-1, Rosga 0-2-2, Porter 1-0-2, Graesslin 1-0-3, Luek 2-0-4, Blum 1-0-3. Totals: 6-3-18.

Sun Praiarie (68)—Hilber 4-2-11, Baker 3-0-6, Radlund 0-2-2, Rae 3-1-7, Alexander 2-2-6, Kostelnik 1-0-2, Strey 2-1-5, Adkins 1-0-2, Tiltrum 4-2-10, Lutes 0-2-2, Seymore 7-0-15. Totals: 27-12-68.

Parker 10 8—18

Sun Prairie 43 25—68

Three-point goals—Parker 3 (Dooman 1, Graesslin 1, Blum 1), Sun Prairie 2 (Hilber 1, Seymore 1). Free throws missed—Parker 5, Sun Prairie 7. Total fouls—Parker 17, Sun Prairie 11.

