The Janesville Parker girls basketball team closed the regular season with a road victory in Beloit.

The Vikings topped host Beloit Memorial 59-48 in a Big Eight Conference game Saturday to secure their fourth win of the season.

Parker (4-18, 4-14 Big Eight) jumped out to a 13-point lead at halftime and never looked back.

Parker hit seven 3-pointers in the game, with Jena Forrestal (three) and Brooke Graesslin (four) each hitting multiple shots from behind the line.

Graesslin and Jasmyn Demrow each scored 12 points to lead the Vikings. Ryann Porter added 10 points.

Beloit Memorial, which got a game-high 14 points from Ter’Rayjanay Peppers, falls to 1-21 overall and 1-17 in the Big Eight.

The Vikings and Purple Knights will meet again to open the WIAA postseason. No. 15 Parker will host No. 18 Beloit in a regional quarterfinal Tuesday.

JANESVILLE PARKER 59, BELOIT MEMORIAL 48

Parker (59)—Rosga 1-5-7; Brunner 0-2-2; Forrestal 3-0-9; Porter 4-2-10; Demrow 6-0-12; Graesslin 4-0-12; Blum 2-2-6. Totals: 20-11-58.

Beloit (48)—Bessell 3-0-6; Randall 1-1-3; Thomas 1-0-2; Drucker 0-4-4; David 1-0-2; Peppers 5-1-14; Renteria 1-1-3; Smith 2-7-11; Pabst 1-1-3. Totals: 15-15-48.

Parker 33 26—59

Beloit 20 28—48

3-point goals—Parker 7 (Graesslin 4, Forrestal 3), Beloit 3 (Peppers 3). Free throws missed—Parker 4, Beloit 18. Total fouls—Parker 19, Beloit 12.

