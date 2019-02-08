Janesville Parker’s girls basketball team completed a season sweep of Madison West on Friday night.

Ryann Porter led three players in double figures with 12 points as the Vikings upended the Regents 46-21 in a Big Eight Conference game.

Parker (3-16, 3-12) opened up a 16-point halftime lead in coasting to the win.

“I’m really happy to get another win,” Parker coach Jennah Hartwig said. “The girls have been working hard, and it’s nice to see it pay off.

“We have a big week next week with three games. Hopefully, we can carry this momentum into those games.”

Jasmyn Demrow added 11 points for Parker, while Jena Forrestal chipped in 10.

Parker plays at Madison East on Tuesday.

PARKER 46, WEST 21

Parker (46)—J. Forrestal 3-2-10; Porter 5-2-12; Demrow 4-3-11; Graesslin 3-0-7; Luek 1-0-2; Jacobson 1-0-2; Ayers 0-2-2. Totals: 17-9-46.

West (21)—Jankovich 1-0-3; Drury 1-0-3; McGrath 1-0-2; Flemming 1-2-4; Mueller 1-0-2; Zideni 0-1-1; Sullivan 2-2-6. Totals: 12-5-21.

Parker 24 22—46

Madison West 8 13—21

Three-point goals—Parker 3 (Forrestal 2, Graesslin 1), West 2 (Jankovich, Drury). Free throws missed—Parker 8, West 4. Total fouls—Parker 13, West 13.