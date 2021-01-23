Janesville Parker's girls basketball team has its first winning streak of the season.
The Vikings won their second straight Saturday with a come-from-behind 57-52 overtime victory over Stoughton.
Parker (3-9) trailed by eight at half but rallied in the second half and forced overtime on Alli Rosga's 3-pointer with 23 seconds left.
The Vikings scored the first eight points of overtime to take control.
"I'm very proud of the girls for playing through to the end," Parker coach Jennah Hartwig said.
"And our balanced scoring was the difference."
Alyssa Ayers had 13 points to lead four Vikings in double figures. Aleyxs Luek and Paisley Booth had 12 each, while Rosga chipped in 11.
Parker hosts Waunakee on Tuesday.
PARKER 57, STOUGHTON 52 (OT)
Stoughton (52)--Burroughs 0-2-2; Tangemand 5-4-14; Ramberg 1-0-2; Wollangk 1-0-2; Anderson 1-0-2; Kotlowski 3-0-9; Perkins 1-3-5; Loftus 5-2-13; Reott 1-0-3. 18-11-52
Parker (57)--Ayers 2-6-11; Ayers 3-7-13; Luek 5-0-12; Booth 4-4-12; Miller 4-1-9. Totals: 18-18-57
Stoughton;24;22;6--52
Janesville Parker;16;30;11--57
3-point goals--Stoughton 5 (Kotlowski 3, Reott, Loftus), Parker 3 (Luek 2, Ayers). Free throws missed--Stoughton 9, Parker 14. Total fouls--Stoughton 25, Parker 16. Fouled out--Reott, Miller