Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Sports reporter
VERONA
One look at the final score—Verona 69, Janesville Parker 19—would make it seem as if there weren’t a lot of positives for coach Ryan Tyrrell and his Vikings girls basketball team Thursday night.
But that wouldn’t take recent history into account.
“It was 106-11 in our first meeting,” Tyrell said of the teams’ first meeting of the Big Eight Conference season. “Tonight we scored more than 11 and we gave up a heck of a lot less than 106.”
Tyrrell also said his Parker girls (1-18 overall, 1-12 Big Eight) did a much better job handling Verona’s full-court pressure defense Thursday.
“Their press really ate us up in the first game, but it did nothing to us in this game,” the coach said. “We didn’t really turn the ball over against their press.”
The Vikings stayed within 32-15 of Verona (15-3, 11-2) at halftime. But senior guard Alyssa Ayers re-injured her ankle just before halftime and missed the second half.
“We scored pretty well in the first half and then when Ayers went down, we scored four points in the second half,” Tyrrell said. “Story of our season. Tough to keep moving in the right direction.
Ava Eggers-Ahrens and Addison Miller, both juniors, scored seven points each for Parker. Verona got 24 ponits from Reagan Briggs.
The Vikings return to action at 1 p.m. Saturday at crosstown rival Janesville Craig.
VERONA 69, JANESVILLE PARKER 19
Janesville Parker (19)—Ayers 2-0-4, Simmons 0-1-1, Eggers-Ahrens 3-0-7, Miller 3-1-7. Totals 8-2-19.
Verona (69)—Briggs 9-2-24, Lambe 6-0-12, Nielsen 2-2-6, Ellis 2-0-4, Murphy 4-0-12, Gorzalski 1-0-3, Duffy 1-3-5, Jensen 1-0-3. Totals 27-5-69.
Halftime—Verona 32, Parker 15. 3-point goals—Parker 1 (Ahrens), Verona 10 (Briggs 4, Murphy 4, Gorzalski 1, Jensen 1). Free throws missed—Parker 6, Verona 4. Total fouls—Parker 12, Verona 10. Fouled out—Miller.
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.
Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now!