DELAVAN
A strong start was more than enough for Delavan-Darien’s girls basketball team Tuesday night.
The host Comets opened up a 14-point halftime lead and coasted to 54-34 nonconference win over Janesville Parker.
Rylee Crull had a game-high 30 points for Delavan-Darien (4-12), which has won two of its last three games.
Addison Stallings added 15 points for the Comets.
Alyssa Ayers had 12 points to pace Parker (1-16), which has lost 12 straight.
Parker plays at Madison West on Friday in a Big Eight Conference game.
DELAVAN-DARIEN 54, PARKER 34Parker (34)—Ayers 3-5-12; Simmons 2-0-5; Jones 1-0-2; Melahn 0-1-1; Ahrens-Egger 2-0-6; Miller 3-2-8. Totals: 11-8-34
Delavan-Darien (54)—Logterman 2-0-4 Young 1-0-2; Crull 10-10-30; Stallings 4-4-15; Quartuccia 0-3-3. Totals: 17-17-54
Halftime—Delavan-Darien 21, Parker 7. Three-point goals—Parker 3 (Ahrens-Egger 2, Simmons), Delavan-Darien 3 (Stallings 3). Free throws missed—Parker 3, Delavan-Darien 7. Total fouls—Parker 18, Delavan-Darien 14. Fouled out—Lippens, Miller
