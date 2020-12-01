JANESVILLE
Consistency—or lack thereof—proved to be a major storyline for Janesville Parker’s girls basketball team last season.
Other than a three-game winning streak midway through the season, the Vikings seemed to take one step forward before taking two back.
Parker finished 7-16 overall, including going 4-14 in the Big Eight Conference. The Vikings lost nine of their last 10 games.
Yet despite a rough ending to last season and the loss of the team’s leading scorer and rebounder, Tina Shelton, to graduation, coach Jennah Hartwig remains upbeat. Parker opens up its nonconference-only schedule tonight at home against Lake Country Lutheran.
“I’m extremely excited for our girls to get the opportunity to play,” Hartwig said. “It should be a fun season, as we get a chance to play teams that we don’t typically get to play being in such a large conference.”
Jasmyn Demrow leads the list of returnees. The 5-foot-10 senior was third on the team in scoring last year at 7.6 points a game and second in rebounding at 5.6.
“Jasmyn is a strong post player who has developed a really soft touch around the basket,” Hartwig said. “She’s part of a good core of players we bring back who have a large amount of varsity minutes.”
The Vikings will have strong leadership in the backcourt with Alexys Luek and Alli Rosga. The seniors can mix and match at either point guard or shooting guard.
“Those two are both good ball handlers,” Hartwig said “But they can also shoot and will play hard on both ends of the court.”
Paisley Booth started several games last season and could prove to be a matchup problem with her size. The 5-9 sophomore can play guard or in the post.
“Paisley’s a good shooter, who can also attack the basket and rebound,” Hartwig said.
Junior Alyssa Ayers provides good depth in the backcourt and will be one of the team’s top defenders, according to Hartwig.
Senior Mea Green (5-9) and sophomore Addie Miller (5-10) give Hartwig two frontcourt options off the bench.
Freshman Charlie Simmons is also expected to see playing time.
With five games scheduled in the first 10 days of the season, Hartwig knows the Vikings must quickly find an identity.
“Two things that really bothered us last season were foul trouble and too many missed shots close to the basket,” Hartwig said. “And defensively, we’ve got to play tougher.
“But we’re grateful that the school board gave us this opportunity, and we plan to make the most of it.”