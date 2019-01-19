JANESVILLE

If Janesville Parker's girls basketball team can bottle up the energy it brought to the final nine minutes of Saturday's game and carry it forward, head coach Jennah Hartwig might be able to forget about the first nine minutes of the second half.

The Vikings were a bucket away from facing a running-clock situation against visiting Sun Prairie, but they cut a 38-point deficit to 21.

Unfortunately, a nine-minute scoring drought had already sealed their fate in a 73-48 Big Eight Conference loss to the Cardinals, who improved to 12-3--including 11-1 atop the league standings.

"This was the first time I think I could say all season that I thought we played three good quarters, if you were to break the game into quarters," Hartwig said. "I wish we had played with this energy on Thursday (against Janesville Craig).

"We just played hard. Things were sloppy at times, but we were able to make some things happen just by playing with energy.

"But we just came out to start the second half and gave them some easy stuff, and their lead just exploded."

Sun Prairie senior Grace Hilber scored 18 of her game-high 21 points in the first half, but the Vikings felt good about their energy level and trailed by a dozen points.

But the Cardinals immediately pounced out of the break. They forced turnovers on the first five Parker possessions to start the second half and scored a basket on their first eight possessions. The result was a 21-0 run and a 31-point lead, 53-22, less than five minutes into the half.

"We just couldn't stop the bleeding," Hartwig said. "We couldn't take care of the basketball on our end to stop the run on their end."

Parker didn't get a field goal in the second half until sophomore Alexis Luek made a 3-pointer with about 8:30 left.

Luek used that made bucket to put a spark into her team. She made four more quick shots to score 11 of her team-high 13 points in the second half.

"She just started attacking," Hartwig said. "I told the players when you start playing hard and attacking the basket and going with intensity, you make things happen. Alexis made things happen, and when one person starts playing with that energy, it snowballs to the next person.

"All of the sudden we had three, four, five girls playing with energy and an entire bench that was engaged. ... It makes you feel like we're doing the right things and going in the right direction."

Parker will attempt to carry some of that momentum into this week. The Vikings host Madison La Follette in Big Eight play Friday night.

SUN PRAIRIE 73, PARKER 48

Sun Prairie (73)--Hilber 8-2-21, Lutes 5-1-14, Radlund 2-0-4, Rae 4-2-10, Strey 1-0-2, Seymore 2-0-4, Kostelnik 3-0-6, Jones 3-0-6, Alexander 1-0-2, Rademacher 1-0-2, Adkins 1-0-2. Totals: 31-5-73.

Parker (48)--Rosga 0-1-1, J. Forrestal 2-1-7, Porter 4-1-9, B. Forrestal 1-0-2, Demrow 3-2-8, Graesslin 3-0-8, Luek 6-0-13. Totals: 19-5-48.

Sun Prairie;34;39--73

Janesville Parker;22;26--48

3-point goals--Sun Prairie 6 (Hilber 3, Lutes 3), Parker 5 (J. Forrestal 2, Graesslin 2, Luek). Free throws missed--Sun Prairie 7, Parker 4. Total fouls--Sun Prairie 9, Parker 12.