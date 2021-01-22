Janesville Parker's girls basketball team picked up its second win of the season Friday night.
Alexys Luek scored 16 points to lead Parker to a 48-25 nonconference win over visiting Orfordville Parkview.
Parker (2-9) led by seven at half but quickly stretched the lead to double digits early in the second half. Parkview (3-9) scored only seven points in the second half.
"It wasn't always pretty, but right now we just need to win a couple," Parker coach Jennah Hartwig said. "We really clamped down on defense the second half and did a better job overall of putting the ball in the basket.
"We can enjoy the win tonight, but we have to be ready to play tomorrow."
Parkview led 7-4 early in the first half, but Parker went on a 10-0 run to take control. Parkview scored only one point in the first seven minutes of the second half.
Addie Miller added 10 points for Parker, while Jenna Olin had 12 points to lead Parkview.
Parker hosts Stoughton at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
PARKER 48, PARKVIEW 25
Parkview (25)--Meyers 4-2-10; Mielke 1-0-2; Olin 4-2-12; Humphres 0-1-1. Totals: 9-5-25
Parker (48)--Rosga 1-4-6; Ayers 3-1-8; Luek 7-0-16; Booth 4-0-8; Miller 5-0-10. Totals: 20-5-48
Orfordville Parkview;18;7--25
Janesville Parker;25;23--48
3-point goals--OP 2 (Olin 2), JP 3 (Luek 2, Ayers). Free throws missed--OP 4, JP 2. Total fouls--OP 6, JP 10