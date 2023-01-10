After two weeks without a game, Janesville Parker returned to the court and fell to Sun Prairie West 81-20 on Tuesday.
It was a difficult outing for the Vikings (2-11 overall, 2-8 Big Eight Conference) as the team dealt with the Wolves’ relentless full-court press.
“We struggled to get the ball across halfcourt,” said Parker coach Ryan Tyrrell.
While the team practiced well against press, it was difficult to simulate what they would face on the court against an extremely long team in West (11-3, 9-1).
It’s a brutal stretch of the schedule for Parker. After two weeks off, the Vikings returned to the court with two ranked opponents on the docket, West and then a road game at Verona on Saturday.
Parker did eventually get to run its half-court offense in the game and as Tyrrell has seen throughout the season, there was growth and improvement.
“This team has taken great strides since I’ve met them,” Tyrrell said. “Sometimes it’s hard to see that in a game like this, but it’s still fun seeing the growth of each player throughout the season and throughout the game.”
Guard Ava Eggers-Ahrens was back for the Vikings and scored seven points. Paisley Booth also scored seven.
“Paisley Booth got a few buckets to fall cutting through the lane,” Tyrrell said. “Ava Eggers hit a 3-pointer and did a nice job dealing with on ball pressure drawing several fouls getting to the line.”
Freshman Harper Brandenburg scored three points in the contest.
“There was a play where Harper Brandenburg made a post move, countered, and then countered her counter with great post footwork,” Tyrrell said. “She only had three (points), but seeing what she and the rest of her teammates are learning daily showing up on game day is fun to watch.”
SUN PRAIRIE WEST 81, JANESVILLE PARKER 20
SPW (81)—Froh 1-0-2, Vriesema 2-1-5, K. Jackson 1-0-2, Makenzie Hawk 4-6-14, Beck 1-0-3, Maggit 1-0-2, Schmmidt 3-3-9, Makiah Hawk 5-0-10, Outlay 3-1-7, N. Jackson 2-4-9, Auston 7-3-18. Totals 30-18-81.
Parker (20)—Brandenburg 1-1-3, Booth 2-3-7, Eggers-Ahrens 1-4-7, Miller 0-1-1, Franklin 1-0-2. Totals 5-9-20.