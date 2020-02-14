JANESVILLE
A six-game losing streak came to an end Friday night for Janesville Parker’s girls basketball team.
Tina Shelton and Abby Blum scored 10 points each to lead the Vikings to a 43-16 win over Madison West in Big Eight Conference action in the Parker gym.
Parker (7-13, 4-12) jumped out to a 9-0 lead and never trailed. The Vikings led 18-5 at halftime.
West (1-18, 0-15) had more turnovers (24) than points (16) and managed only four field goals..
Shelton, one of two seniors honored on Senior Night, said stopping the losing skid was important.
“We needed something to get our engines going again,” Shelton said. “We were kind of on a low and needed to get back to playing the way we’re capable of.
“We’ve been working really hard on practicing our defense, and I feel like that paid off tonight. Everybody buckled down and made sure we kept as low-scoring as we could.”
Parker scored the first nine points of the game and eventually led 15-2.
Blum and freshman Paisley Booth had five points each during the run.
West didn’t score until Sawyer Sullivan’s basket with 7:44 left in the first half.
Leading by 13 at the break, Parker began to pull away early in the second half. Two free throws from Blum with 11:25 left to play pushed the lead to 31-11.
Parker coach Jennah Hartwig said her team clamped down defensively on a night when the offense had trouble getting untracked.
“It was ugly, at least offensively for us, but I thought our defense really stepped up,” Hartwig said. “After the Middleton game, we talked about what part of defense we were struggling with, and the girls came out the next two days of practice and really worked hard on those things.
“But for some reason offensively, it was a struggle for us. We had some good shots, but I didn’t think we passed the ball very well and didn’t play with enough energy on the offensive end.”
Booth finished with seven points for Parker, while the other senior on the team, Jena Forrestal, had six points.
Parker hosts Verona on Monday night in its last scheduled home game of the season.
PARKER 43, WEST 16
West (16)—Mueller 0-3-3; Sullivan 1-1-3; Holmes 2-0-4; Zidani 1-1-3; Shanklin 0-1-1; Culver 0-2-2. Totals: 4-8-16
Parker (43)—Shelton 3-3-10; Forrestal 3-0-6; Luek 1-1-3; Demrow-Calvin 1-0-2; Blum 4-1-10; Booth 3-1-7; Ayers 1-0-3; Egger-Ahrens 1-0-2. Totals: 17-6-43
Madison West 5 11—16
Janesville Parker 18 25—43
Three-point goals—Parker 3 (Shelton, Blum, Ayers). Free throws missed—West 11, Parker 7. Total fouls—West 11, Parker 17