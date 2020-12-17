JANESVILLE
The city's high school varsity girls basketball programs have had their seasons placed on pause until Dec. 28.
A presumptive positive COVID-19 test within the Parker program has led the School District of Janesville to halt practices and competitions.
District public information officer Patrick Gasper said the presumptive positive test was of a Parker student-athlete. Gasper said the Rock County Public Health Department is presuming a positive test while awaiting an official test result.
Parker hosted Craig in a rivalry game Saturday afternoon. Gasper said the student-athlete was not symptomatic on the day of the game but "has since developed symptoms consistent with COVID-19."
Parker had not played since Saturday. The Vikings were scheduled to play at Big Foot on Friday night.
The Cougars played a game Tuesday at Oconomowoc and saw their varsity game Thursday at Reedsburg called off.
The pause is for the varsity teams only. Craig's JV team traveled to Reedsburg for Thursday's originally scheduled game.
Barring additional positive tests, the Craig and Parker varsity girls teams can resume practice Dec. 28 and may resume playing games Dec. 31, Gasper said.
This is the second time a COVID-19 situation has caused a Janesville high school sports program to put its season on pause during the winter season, which began Dec. 1. The Janesville Bluebirds co-op boys hockey program was put on hold before its season began and played its first game Tuesday night.