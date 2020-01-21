ELKHORN
Elkhorn’s six-game winning streak was always going to be tested this week.
The girls basketball schedule had the Elks facing a tough nonconference foe in Oregon on Tuesday night before seeing Southern Lakes Conference-leading Union Grove on Friday.
The challenge got even tougher when leading scorer Haley Remington went down with an injury in practice to start the week. The 5-foot-9 senior is averaging more than 16 points per game on the season and more than 21 during the six-game winning streak.
“We believe in this program that we’re going to compete, and if you don’t compete I don’t want you in this program,” Elkhorn coach Jeff Brown said when asked if he needed to reassure his players after Remington went down. “I don’t care who is out there, we’re going to compete.”
The Elks (9-5) did that against Oregon (10-4), particularly on the defensive end. But the result was predictable against the rock-solid Panthers as they used a hounding press to pull away to a 61-29 win.
“Our half-court defense was fine,” Brown said. “It was just that they pressured us, and that’s sort of our Achilles heel sometimes.”
Two runs spurred by Oregon’s press were the difference.
Elkhorn led 3-0 moments into the game, but the Panthers scored the next 17 points by forcing five quick turnovers in the opening five minutes.
The Elks trailed by 15 at halftime.
They were within 14, 37-23, about six minutes into the second half. But again Oregon used pressure every time it made a basket, and this time it went on a 19-3 run to completely pull away.
“They’re really quick, and (Izzie Peterson) does a really good job on the ball,” Brown said.
Oregon senior Kaitlyn Schrimpf led all scorers with 19 points. Junior Annie Grochowski had 11 to pace the Elks.
“We have been playing really well,” he added. “This is the first sort of bump in the road and probably the best team we played all year. We’ll learn some things from it.
“Plus, Haley is really good, and that just is what it is.”
The Elks will wait and see how long they might be without Remington.
With or without her, they get another crack at Union Grove (12-1, 6-0) at 7 p.m. Friday. The Broncos won the first meeting between the teams at home, 49-35.
OREGON 61, ELKHORN 29
Oregon (61)—Mortensen 2-0-5, Peterson 4-0-8, Lang 1-0-2, Schrimpf 6-5-19, Koopman 1-0-2, Statz 2-0-4, Uhl 6-0-14, Nedelcoff 1-0-3, Bloyer 2-0-4. Totals: 25-5-61.
Elkhorn (29)—Hunter 1-2-4, D. Ivey 2-1-5, Harlan 0-2-2, Grochowski 5-1-11, M. Ivey 0-2-2, Schneider 0-1-1, Koss 1-2-4. Totals: 9-11-29.
Oregon 30 31—61
Elkhorn 15 14—29
3-point goals—Oregon 6 (Schrimpf 2, Uhl 2, Nedelcoff, Mortensen), Elkhorn 0. Free throws missed—Oregon 1, Elkhorn 9. Total fouls—Oregon 18, Elkhorn 8.