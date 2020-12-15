Oconomowoc's first run gave the Raccoons the lead at halftime.
Their final run put a nonconference game against visiting Janesville Craig away for good.
Oconomowoc scored 15 of the final 19 points Tuesday night on the way to a 62-46 nonconference victory.
"Both halves they just went on a run at the end," Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said. "They had a 10-0 run to end the first half and then a 15-4 run to end it, and that was the difference."
Craig led 30-21 before Oconomowoc closed out the first half with its strong spurt. And the Cougars trailed just 47-42 with about eight minutes left but could only muster four points the rest of the way.
Storbakken said the other big difference was Oconomowoc's ability to get to the free-throw line. The Raccoons were 22 of 31 from the stripe, while Craig was 8 of 10.
"They're in a zone, and we're in man and they did a good job of driving on us," Storbakken said. "That was a big difference."
Freshman Mya Nicholson made three 3-pointers on the way to a team-high 16 points for Craig, while senior Claudia Fieiras added 12.
Craig plays at unbeaten Reedsburg on Thursday.
OCONOMOWOC 62, CRAIG 46
Craig (46)--Campbell 0-2-2, Huml 2-2-7, Magestro-Kennedy 2-0-4, Fieiras 4-3-12, Clark 1-0-2, McBride 1-0-3, Nicholson 6-1-16. Totals: 16-8-46.
Oconomowoc (62)--E. Gricius 3-6-15, Cleary 2-9-14, Rupnow 3-2-8, Bialek 1-1-3, Miller 2-0-4, N. Gricius 7-4-18. Totals: 18-22-62.
Janesville Craig;30;16--46
Oconomowoc;31;31--62
3-point goals--Craig 6 (Nicholson 3, Huml, Fieiras, McBride), Oconomowoc 4 (E. Gricius 3, Cleary). Free throws missed--Craig 2, Oconomowoc 9. Total fouls--Craig 19, Oconomowoc 15.