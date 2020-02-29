CLINTON
Jennifer Njoo squared up to the basket, 24 daunting feet away, and didn’t have time to think.
Only to shoot.
Njoo then released a shot that her and her teammates will remember for the rest of their lives, a cold-blooded 3-pointer with her team trailing Clinton by one point with five seconds left.
When the ball hit nothing but the bottom of the net, the Cougars, out of timeouts, managed only a desperation pass that was broken up at midcourt, and Turner won 43-41.
Njoo’s shot capped a furious 13-point second-half rally and brought home the Trojans’ first WIAA Division 3 regional crown since 1982.
Njoo, the Trojans’ sharpshooter, had a clean look at the basket from NBA range thanks in large measure to a nifty dish from a stumbling Sabrina Fitzgerald.
“When I saw the shot was open, I knew it was mine,” Njoo said. “It felt so good coming out of my hand that I almost started crying before it even went in, because I knew it was good.”
Fourth-seeded Turner will face second-seeded Martin Luther in the sectional semifinals Thursday at East Troy High School.
The Trojans held the lead in the game for only those approximate three seconds as the contest was an uphill battle from the start.
A stagnant Turner offense managed just 11 points by halftime, but trailed by just seven points.
In the second half, Clinton—the No. 1 seed—eventually extended the advantage to 35-22 on a traditional three-point play by freshman Jayden Nortier with 7:30 to play.
That’s when the Trojans’ comeback began, and it was ignited by back-to-back hoops by Fitzgerald. When Olivia Tinder nailed a 3-pointer with 4:35 left, the lead was down to 35-29.
After an Olivia Roehl hoop made it 39-32 Clinton, the Trojans scored six straight points to make it 39-38.
When Kalk swished a pair of free throws, the Trojans still had plenty of work to do, down 41-38 with 1:35 left.
Kalk, the Cougars’ four-year starter at point guard, fouled out and Tinder cashed both free throws to make it 41-40.
After empty possessions on both sides, the Trojans inbounded the ball from their own end with 9.4 seconds to play.
“The plan was to get the ball on our side of the floor,” Turner coach Nick Faralli said. “If we had a look, take the shot. If we didn’t, call a timeout and we’d draw something else up. Every single day at practice, we end with a buzzer-beating scenario, and we do it until we make it and we celebrate.
“They’ve seen it done, and they trusted it. The second it left her hand, it was in. Amazing.”
Clinton coach Kim Ciochon said her team struggled to execute down the stretch.
“I thought fouls played a big part of it,” Ciochon said. “We just committed some unnecessary fouls that really ended up hurting us late in the game.”
The Cougars were led by Nortier, who was terrific off the bench with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Kalk added 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
Turner was led by Tinder’s 15 points.
TURNER 43, CLINTON 41Turner (43)—Fitzgerald 2-2-6, Young 3-3-9, Windsor 2-0-4, Njoo 3-0-9, Tinder 2-10-15. Totals: 12-15-43.
Clinton (41)—E. Teubert 4-0-8, Kalk 4-2-10, Nortier 5-1-12, Welte 2-0-4, Ciochon 2-0-4, Roehl 1-1-3. Totals: 18-4-41.
Beloit Turner 11 32—43
Clinton 18 23—41
3-point goals: Turner 4 (Tinder, Njoo 3). Clinton 1 (Nortier). Free throws missed—Turner 7, Clinton 7. Total fouls: Clinton 20, Turner 14. Fouled out: Kalk, Roehl.