Janesville Craig is back to having a winning streak.
The Cougars (6-3 overall, 5-2 Big Eight Conference) picked up their second straight win Tuesday in a blowout 85-58 win over Madison Memorial.
“Memorial, for some odd reason, we have not played well up there,” Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said. “With conference games, it’s always nice to get a road win against a decent team. It’s good to get that one and get on a little roll here.”
Craig’s defense was stellar in the win. The Cougars limited the Spartans (2-7, 2-5) to just 22 points in the first half. Craig has thrived in man-to-man defense this season but opened up playing zone against Memorial.
“We saw them on film and we’ve played mostly man-to-man all year,” Storbakken said. “But we opened up playing 2-3 zone the whole first half and it looked pretty good. We rebounded well out of it. They really struggled because they wanted to get to the rim. We kept our eye on the paint and got some run-outs out of that 2-3, and it was pretty nice.”
Guards Mya Nicholson and Ellie Magestro-Kennedy led the team with 32 and 29 points, respectively. Both players hit four 3-point shots. Together, Craig’s duo outscored Memorial combining for 61 points.
“That’s going to win you a lot of girls basketball,” Storbakken said about their play. “They’re legit D-I players and they’re really good. It was a nice team win on the road.”
On Friday, Craig will face Sun Prairie East at home in the school’s Title IX celebration game.
Craig (85)—Campbell 3-1-8, Pierson 2-0-4, Magestro-Kennedy 11-3-29, Loreland 1-0-2, Bertocci 3-2-8, Clarke 0-2-2, Nicholson 11-6-32. Totals 31-14-85.
Memorial (58)—Jackson 1-0-3, Blue 7-2-22, Harden 1-0-2, Worman 3-0-7, Nwachukwu 4-1-9, Mlsna 0-2-2, Eubanks 3-0-7, Martin 2-2-6. Totals 21-7-58.
Halftime—Craig 36, Memorial 22. 3-point goals—Craig 9 (Campbell, Magestro-Kennedy 4, Nicholson 4), Memorial 10 (Jackson, Blue 6, Worman 2, Eubanks). Missed free throws—Craig 5, Memorial 1. Team fouls—Craig 10, Memorial 20.
