Jake Naber was a one-man wrecking crew Wednesday night for the Janesville Parker boys basketball team.
The 6-foot-8 senior center poured in 35 points to lead the Vikings to a 77-69 nonconference win over Racine Park.
Parker (12-11) led by 19 at half and coasted through the second half.
“Wins are good and we value them, but we’ve got to do a better job of keeping our foot on the accelerator,” Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. “We let them go on a 10-0 run late and that shouldn’t happen.”
Despite that, the coach had praise for his big man in the middle.
“Jake just continues his strong play. He’s been doing it all season, and I don’t know what we would’ve done tonight without him. He just keeps getting better.”
Tre Miller added 17 points for Parker and JJ Douglas chipped in 10.
Parker will close out the regular season tonight with a Big Eight Conference game at Madison East.
PARKER 77, PARK 69
Parker (77)—Ceesay 1-0-3; Miller 5-4-17; Babbitt 0-1-1; Bess 3-2-8; Skrzypchak 1-0-3; Douglas 5-0-10; Naber 15-5-35. Totals: 30-12-77.
Park (69)—Cade 3-0-6; Robinson 8-1-20; Pratt 3-1-9; Mayweather 6-2-14; Moss 1-0-3; Johnson 2-1-5; King 1-0-2; Adams 5-0-10. Totals: 29-5-69.
Halftime—Parker 42, Park 23. 3-point goals—Parker 5 (Miller, Skrzypchak, Ceesay), Park 5 (Robinson 3, Pratt 2). Free throws missed—Parker 7, Park 4. Total fouls—Parker 11, Park 14.
Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.