Janesville Parker's girls basketball team ran out of gas in the second half Tuesday night.
Leading by one at halftime, the visiting Vikings scored only 15 points in the second half in a 53-39 nonconference loss to Muskego.
Parker (1-8) kept it close in the first half and led 24-23 but could not keep up over the final 18 minutes.
"Muskego's size hurt us the second half, and we gave up too many second-chance points," Parker coach Jennah Hartwig said. "And we went cold in the second half, too.
"It was a close game the whole way through until Muskego hit a couple 3s with about two minutes left. We battled and played extremely aggressive. We only had six (players dressed), and that was a factor later in the game."
Alli Rosga and Alyssa Ayers had 12 points each to lead Parker.
The Vikings host Orfordville Parkview on Friday.
MUSKEGO 53, PARKER 39
Parker (39)--Rosga 4-3-12; Ayers 5-1-12; Simmons 1-0-2; Luek 3-2-8; Booth 0-1-1; Miller 2-0-4. Totals: 15-7-39
Muskego (53)--Jochims 4-0-9; Helm 1-0-2; Zader 0-2-2; Stock 5-0-11; Noel 1-0-2; Kennedy 4-0-10; Anderson 2-0-4; Czarnecki 5-0-10; Mims 1-1-3. Totals: 23-3-59
Janesville Parker;24;15--39
Muskego;23;30--53
3-point goals--Parker 2 (Rosga, Ayers), Muskego 4 (Kennedy 2, Stock, Jochims). Free throws missed--Parker 5, Muskego 5. Total fouls--Parker 12, 12. Fouled out--Miller