A slow start proved costly once again for Janesville Parker’s girls basketball team Thursday night.
Mukwonago raced out to a 17-3 lead and rolled to a 64-23 nonconference win.
Parker (0-2) fell behind 8-0 in its season-opening loss to Lake Country Lutheran on Tuesday night.
Parker played its second straight game without two starters and dressed only six for the game. The Vikings tied the game early at 3-3 on Alyssa Ayers’ 3-pointer, but the Indians responded with a 14-0 run to take control.
Alexys Luek’s 3-pointer with 9:50 left in the half ended the run and cut the lead to 17-6. Mukwonago (2-2) eventually led 35-8 at half.
“We really struggled with the press tonight, and that pushed the game out of reach,” Parker coach Jennah Hartwig said. “And since we can’t work on press break in practice because we’re stuck in pods, we’re learning on the fly.
“But I thought the girls played hard the whole game. I’m proud of the effort. If we keep working like that, we’ll get better.”
Ayers led Parker with nine points and Luek added eight.
Parker, which plays at Reedsburg on Saturday afternoon, did not attempt a free throw.
MUKWONAGO 64, PARKER 23Parker (23)—Rosga 1-0-2; Ayers 3-0-9; Luek 3-0-8; Green 2-0-4. Totals: 9-0-23.
Mukwonago (64)—Ragasienski 3-0-8; Butalla 2-0-6; Sessady 1-0-2; Coleman 4-0-9; Bartnick 3-0-6 Filertson 1-0-3; McGillivery 1-0-2; McAdams 7-0-14; Maccaux 1-0-2; Harmel 3-1-8; Papracki 2-0-4. Totals: 28-1-63.
Janesville Parker 8 14—23
Mukwonago 35 29—64
3-point goals—Parker 5 (Ayers 3, Luek 2), Mukwonago 7 (Ragasienski 2, Buttalla 2, Coleman, Filertson, Harmel). Free throws missed—Parker 0, Mukwonago 4. Total fouls—Parker 9, Mukwonago 9.