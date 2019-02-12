Ashayla Moseberry entered Tuesday night’s game as the Big Eight Conference’s second-leading scorer.

The Madison East senior saved her best night for Janesville Parker.

Moseberry scored 24 of her career-high 39 points in the first half to help the Purgolders down the visiting Vikings 62-42 in a Big Eight girls basketball game.

Moseberry’s effort helped East build a 34-16 lead by halftime.

“We committed too many turnovers in the first half,” Parker coach Jennah Hartwig said. “Until we start taking care of the basketball better and putting the ball in the basket, we just won’t be able to take that step forward and compete.”

The Vikings closed the gap to 10 points in the second half before East pulled away for good.

Junior Ryann Porter scored 11 points to lead Parker, which hosts Madison Memorial for Senior Night at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

EAST 62, PARKER 42

Parker (42)—Rosga 2-0-4, J. Forrestal 1-1-3, Porter 5-1-11, Dooman 1-1-3, Demrow 2-4-8, Graesslin 1-0-3, Blum 2-0-5, Luek 0-5-5. Totals: 14-12-42.

East (62)—Meyer 3-0-6, Bentley 1-1-3, Hilliard 3-0-8, Moseberry 17-2-39, Boston 1-1-3, Harvey-Williams 1-0-3. Totals: 26-4-62.

Janesville Parker 16 26—42

Madison East 34 28—62

3-point goals—Parker 2 (Graesslin, Blum), East 6 (Moseberry 3, Hilliard 2, Harvey-Williams). Free throws missed—Parker 6, East 9. Total fouls—Parker 12, East 16.