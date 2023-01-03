The Milton Red Hawks picked up their first home victory of the season on Tuesday behind guard Holly Morehart’s 20-point scoring effort.
“We wanted it,” Morehart said. “I know everyone wanted to get our first (win) at home.”
The Red Hawks’ 46-32 nonconference win over Whitewater started out slowly with neither team gaining an edge or finding a way to score consistently. Nearly 10 minutes into the game, the score was tied 5-5.
Defensively, Milton (3-8, 1-4 Badger East) was playing stubbornly with Paityn Olson and Tressa Shaw consistently covering passing lanes and getting their hands on the ball. This forced the Whippets (3-7, 2-5 Rock Valley) to take contested shots whenever the opportunity to shoot arrived.
While the Whippets struggled to find openings on offense, the Red Hawks struggled to make baskets. Wide-open shots from Morehart and Julia Wolf often bounced off the rim.
Morehart broke her drought midway through the first period with a 3-point goal basket to give Milton a 13-7 lead. This was the break Milton needed—the shot triggered a 10-3 run near the end of the period.
“It felt good, especially when we didn’t come out how we planned to come out,” Morehart said. “That one momentum changer did a lot for us. We were able to build off it.”
Morehart hit another 3-point basket after forward Lauren Kojo lost the ball while being double-teamed in the post. The ball found its way to Morehart, who was open near the top of the key and made the shot.
Down 20-10, the Whippets started to find a bit of an offensive groove. After Milton’s run, Whitewater went down swinging in the first half. Baskets from Danielle DePorter and Calli Grosinske were followed by a huge 3-point bucket from the Whippets’ Kindyl Kilar.
At the end of the first period, Milton held a narrow 24-18 lead.
The Red Hawks came out of halftime red hot, starting the second half with an 8-0 run. Nayeli Kilen got the party started with a 3-point goal followed by another Morehart 3-pointer on the next possession. Morehart was fouled on the next trip down the floor and sank both of her free throws.
The Whippets halted the streak at eight after a steal in transition led to one made free throw from Cali Kopecky. DePorter scored on the ensuing play on a put-back opportunity. The next possession, Whitewater’s Aidyn Amundson made a basket in the paint over a stretched out Kojo.
This would be the last opportunity for the Whippets to remain alive in the contest. Milton continued to play as a team on offense and found open opportunities.
“In the first half, a lot of our offense was forced and we weren’t using our teammates,” said Milton coach Stacy Skemp. “The girls adjusted after halftime, and the more closeouts we create, our shot percentage is gonna go up. We’re going to get that better look and get our shooters open shots instead of forcing it.”
In the second half, Milton allowed just 16 points.
“The effort wasn’t there in the first half,” Skemp said. Every loose ball seemed to go their way. When rebounding, we boxed out but were waiting for someone else to grab it. We just made a couple adjustments to their press in the second half, and that propelled our defense. Then we hit a couple more shots and things start flowing our way.”
Morehart’s 20 points led all scorers, and she hit three 3-point goals. Kilen added another seven points for the Red Hawks.
DePorter, Kopecky and Kilar each scored six points for the Whippets.
Whitewater will face Evansville at home at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Red Hawks will travel to Monona Grove for a game at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
MILTON 46, WHITEWATER 32
Milton (46)—Kilen 3-0-7, Krueger 0-1-1, Shaw 1-2-4, Olson 1-0-2, Morehart 5-7-20, Wolf 3-0-6, Schuetz 0-2-2, Kojo 1-0-2. Totals 16-11-46.
Whitewater (32)—DePorter 3-0-6, Krahn 0-1-1, Kopecky 2-1-6, Kilar 2-1-6, Grosinske 2-1-5, Amundson 1-0-2, Gillette 0-4-4, Navejas 1-0-2. Totals 11-8-32.
Halftime—M 24-18. 3-point goals—M 6 (Kilen, Krueger 2, Morehart 3), W 2 (Kopecky, Kilar). Missed free throws—M 11, W 9. Team fouls—M 18, W 20.