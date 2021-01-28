A big second half carried Monona Grove’s girls basketball team past Janesville Parker on Thursday.
The visiting Silver Eagles scored 40 points the second half en route to a 65-34 nonconference win.
Parker trailed 25-19 at half but scored only 15 the final 18 minuites.
“We started the game well and played a good first half,” Parker coach Jennah Hartwig said. “They switched to a 1-3-1 zone to start the second half and we went cold.
“We have to do a better job of cutting down on turnovers and not allowing second-chance points.”
Alyssa Ayers scored 16 points to lead Parker (3-10), which hosts Verona at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
MONONA GROVE 65, PARKER 34
Monona Grove (65)—Clevidence 3-4-12; Olson 2-0-6; Nelson 7-3-18; Moreau 2-0-4; Yundt 2-2-6; Bon Durant 1-2-4; Lee 3-1-8; Poole 2-0-5; Hanson 1-0-2. Totals: 23-12-65
Parker (34)—Rosga 0-2-2; Ayers 5-5-16; Luek 3-0-7; Booth 4-0-9. Totals: 12-7-34
Monona Grove 25 40—65
Janesville Parker 19 15—34
3-point goals—Monona Grove 7 (Clevidence 2, Olson 2, Nelson, Lee, Poole), Parker 3 (Luek, Booth, Ayers). Free throws missed—Monona Grove 10, Parker 3. Total fouls—Monona Grove 16, Parker 15.