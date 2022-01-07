The Monona Grove girls basketball team kept its grip on first place in the Badger East Conference by upending Milton on Friday.
Emily Clevidence scored 16 points to lead the Silver Eagles to a 60-47 win.
Milton (7-7, 2-5), which trailed by 12 at half, got 13 points from Siage Radke and 10 from Hailey Ferguson.
Monona Grove improved to 7-0 in the Badger East, one game ahead of Beaver Dam.
On Saturday night, Waterford held off Milton 56-54 in a nonconference game.
Holly Morehart had a game-high 23 points for Milton (7-8).
MONONA GROVE 60, MILTON 47
Monona Grove (60)--Clevidence 5-3-16; Nelson 1-0-2; Moreau 4-0-9; Bondurant 2-0-4; Smith 1-0-2; Graber 2-0-4; Inda 3-5-11. Totals: 18-8-60
Milton (47)--Radke 5-3-13; Mezera 2-0-4; Shaw 2-3-8; Kanable 1-0-2; Ferguson 3-3-10; Agnew 1-0-2; Stockman 1-5-8. Totals: 15-14-47
Halftime--Monona Grove 31, Milton 19. Three-point goals--Monona Grove 4 (Clevidence 3, Moreau), Milton 3 (Shaw, Ferguson, Stockman). Free throws missed--Monona Grove 9, Milton 8. Total fouls--Monona Grove 19, Milton 13
(Result Saturday)
WATERFORD 56, MILTON 54
Waterford (56)--Roth 2-0-4; Krueger 5-2-13; Bachofen 0-1-1; Talavera 1-1-3; Weber 1-0-3; Acker 3-0-8; Snifka 1-0-2; Henningfield 9-4-22. Totals: 22-8-56
Milton (54)--Radke 3-5-11; Mezera 4-1-9; Shaw 1-2-5; Morehart 8-5-23; Kanable 3-0-6. Totals: 19-13-54
Halftime--Waterford 29, Milton 24. Three-point goals--Waterford 4 (Acker 2, Weber, Krueger), Milton 3 (Morehart 2, Shaw). Free throws missed--Waterford 15, Milton 8. Total fouls--Waterford 19, Milton 20. Fouled out--Krueger
Clinton 66, Elkhorn 37--The visiting Cougars made 11 3-pointers in rolling past the Elks in a nonconference game.
Jayden Nortier and Tiana Roehl had 14 points each for Clinton (7-6).
Summer Tuescher led Elkhorn (3-10) with 11 points.
CLINTON 63, ELKHORN 37
Clinton (63)--Teubert 5-0-13; Johnson 1-0-3; Mueller 1-1-4; Nortier 6-0-14; Bubolz 4-0-9; Mullooly 2-0-6; Roehl 5-3-14. Totals: 24-4-63
Elkhorn (37)--Remington 1-0-2; Malvitz 0-1-1; Anzalone 2-0-6; Jacobs 1-0-2; Storlie 2-0-6; Tuescher 4-3-11; Schneider 1-0-2; Champeny 1-5-7. Totals: 12-9-37
Halftime--Clinton 29, Elkhorn . Three-point goals--Elkhorn 4 (Anzalone 2, Storlie 2), Clinton 11 (Teubert 3, Nortier 2, Mullooly 2, Johnson, Bubolz, Roehl, Mueller). Free throws missed--Elkhorn 6, Clinton 7. Total fouls--Elkhorn 15, Clinton 16. Fouled out--Nortier
Badger 53, East Troy 42--The host Badgers made 21 free throws in pulling away for the nonconference win.
Hannah Allen had 14 points to lead Badger.
BADGER 53, EAST TROY 42
East Troy (42)--R. Pluess 2-1-6; Verney 1-2-4; Lindau 0-2-2; Fitch 4-3-11; Nelson 2-2-6; A. Pleuss 5-0-11; Aleckson 1-0-2. Totals: 15-10-42
Badger (53)--Hayes 3-1-7; Cruz 1-4-6; Freeman 1-1-3; Deering 0-4-4; Nottestad 1-0-3; Bland 1-1-4; Hayes 2-3-7; Allen 4-6-14; Sheeks 1-0-2; Cruz 1-1-3. Totals: 15-21-53
Halftime--Badger 27, East Troy 23. Three-point goals--East Troy 2 (R. Pleuss, A Pleuss), Badger 2 (Nottestad, Bland). Free throws missed--East Troy 4, Badger 14. Total fouls--East Troy 23, Badger 14
(Result Saturday)
Badger 40, Williams Bay 23--A 12-0 run in the second half lifted the visiting Badgers to the nonconference win.
Makayla Hayes led Badger (8-3) with nine points.
BADGER 40, WILLIAMS BAY 23
Badger (40)--Hayes 1-0-2; Cruz 0-4-4; Freeman 2-3-7; Deering 2-1-5; Allegott 0-1-1; M. Hayes 4-1-9; Allen 3-0-6; Shecks 1-0-2; V. Cruz 1-0-2; Bland 1-0-2. Totals: 15-10-40
Williams Bay (23)--Higgins 3-0-6; Cates 2-1-7; Robbins 1-0-2; Bronson 1-1-4; Silverman 1-2-4. Totals: 9-3-23
Halftime--Badger 11, Williams Bay 11. Three-point goals--Williams Bay 2 (Cates, Bronson). Free throws missed--Badger 9, Williams Bay 7. Total fouls--Badger 18, Williams Bay 18