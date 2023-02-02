Vikings 65, Red Hawks 51 Milton's winning streak in girls basketball ends at two GAZETTE STAFF Feb 2, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Milton’s two-game road winning streak came to an end Thursday night in Stoughton.Ella Hamacher scored 19 points for the Vikings, 14 in the first half, to lead her team to a 65-51 Badger East win.Milton (6-15 overall, 2-10 Badger East) entered the game having won its previous two games at Monroe and at Clinton, while Stoughton (8-13, 5-7) was riding a five-game losing streak.Despite 14 points apiece from Julia Wolf and Tressa Shaw, the Red Hawks couldn’t keep those streaks alive.After playing four games in six days between Saturday and Thursday, Milton gets a few days to catch its collective breath and prepare for its final two games of the season, both at home.The Red Hawks host rival Fort Atkinson at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday and then first-place, state-ranked Monona Grove, which hasn’t lost in Badger East play, at 7:15 p.m. Feb. 10.STOUGHTON 65, MILTON 51Milton (51)—Kilen 0-3-3, Shaw 5-2-14, Morehart 3-0-7, Wolf 4-4-14, Kanable 0-4-4, Kojo 4-1-9. Totals 16-14-51.Stoughton (65)—Perkins 5-2-15, Royston 2-1-5, Stokes 2-1-5, Hamacher 9-1-19, Pickett 4-2-12, Schmidt 1-0-2, Reott 3-1-7. Totals 26-8-65.Halftime—S 32-21. 3-point goals—M 5 (Shaw 2, Wolf 2, Morehart), S 5 (Perkins 3, Pickett 2). Missed free throws—M 4, S 4. Total fouls—M 10, S 13. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form