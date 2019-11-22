The Milton High girls basketball team overcame an eight-point deficit late in the game, only to see Waterford hit a game-winning layup with just two seconds left that gave the visitors a 60-59 nonconference victory Friday night.

The Red Hawks (0-1) led at halftime behind the shooting of senior guard Abbie Campion. Campion had 19 points in the first 18 minutes to send Milton to a 30-29 lead.

Waterford held Campion to seven points in the second half. She finished with a game-high 26.

The Wolverines led by eight points with about two minutes to go, but Milton forced consecutive turnovers. The home team went ahead on Alex Rodenberg’s layup with about 10 seconds left.

The Red Hawks put on full-court pressure, but the Wolverines executed perfectly. Annie Benavides finished off the Red Hawks with a layup with just 2.3 seconds left.

WATERFORD 60, MILTON 59

Waterford (60)—Bartol, 3-0-9; Ketterhagen, 1-0-2; Schmidt, 0-1-1; Rohner, 6-1-15; Loppnow, 4-2-11; Benavides, 6-13; Acker, 1-0-3; Stiewe, 1-4-6. Totals: 22-9-60.

Milton (59)—Jaecks, 0-1-1, Weberpal, 1-0-3; Steinke, 1-0-2; Quade, 2-3-7; Radke, 1-2-4; Campion, 11-1-26; Stuckey, 2-3-7; Rodenberg, 1-0-2; Falk, 1-1-3. Totals: 22-11-59.

Waterford 29 31—60

Milton 30 29—59

Three-point goals—Waterford 8 (Bartol 3, Rohner 2, Loppnow, Benavides, Stiewe), Milton 4 (Campion 3, Weberpal). Free throws missed—Waterford 8, Milton 12. Total fouls—Waterford 25, Milton 17. Fouled out—Stiewe.

Clinton 65, East Troy 35—The host Cougars built a 24-point halftime lead and coasted to the Rock Valley Conference win.

Addyson Ciochon had 20 points to pace Clinton (2-0, 1-0), while Olivia Roehl and Elli Teubert added 14 and 13, respectively.

CLINTON 65, EAST TROY 35East Troy (35)—Moker 2-1-6; Aleckson 3-0-8; Donegal 1-1-3; Golabowski 3-2-9; Loman 3-3-9. Totals: 12-7-35

Clinton (65)—E. Teubert 6-0-13; F. Teubert 2-0-4; Kalk 1-1-4; Welte 2-1-5; Pope 0-3-3; Ciochon 7-4-20; Roehl 7-0-14; Birkholz 1-0-2. Totals: 26-9-65

East Troy 14 21—35

Clinton 38 27—65

Three-point goals—Clinton 4 (Ciochon 2, E. Teubert, Kalk), East Troy 4 (Aleckson 2, Moker, Golabowski). Free throws missed—Clinton 12, East Troy 7. Total fouls—Clinton 17, East Troy 18

Brodhead 63, Edgerton 57—Four players scored in double figures to lead the host Cardinals to the Rock Valley Conference win.

Kiarra Moe had 18 points to lead Brodhead (2-0, 1-0), while Carissa Purdue added 13 and Abbie Dix and Onnikah Oliver 10 each.

Cassidy Danks and Shannon Rusch had 11 points each for Edgerton (0-2, 0-1).

BRODHEAD 63, EDGERTON 57

Edgerton (57)—Rebman 3-2-8; Danks 4-0-11; Fox Gunderson 3-3-9; Schuman 3-0-7; Fox 2-2-6; Rusch 5-0-11; Zeimet 0-2-2; Radtke 1-0-3. Totals: 21-9-57

Brodhead (63)—Purdue 4-2-13; Oliver 2-5-10; Kail 1-1-4; Steinmann 0-2-2; Kammerer 1-1-3; Moe 7-2-18; Condon 1-1-3; Dix 4-2-10. Totals: 17-14-63

Edgerton 20 37—57

Brodhead 29 34—63

Three-point goals—Edgerton 6 (Danks 3, Radtke, Rusch, Schuman), Brodhead 4 (Moe 2, Kail, Oliver). Free throws missed—Edgerton 12, Brodhead 16. Total fouls—Edgerton 26, Brodhead 18

Fort Atkinson 66, Elkhorn 55—The host Blackhawks hung on for the nonconference win.

Statistics were not available.