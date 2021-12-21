The Milton High girls basketball team will enter the holiday break on a high note.
The Red Hawks won their second straight game and moved back to the .500 mark on the season with a 63-25 nonconference victory over Janesville Parker on Tuesday.
Julia Wolf led three Milton (5-5) players in double figures with 14 points. Saige Radke added 12 and Sophie Mezera 10.
Milton coach Stacy Skemp said it was nice to get everybody involved, as 10 players scored for the Red Hawks.
“I would’ve liked to have seen our intensity a little higher the first half, but I thought the girls responded well the second half,” Skemp said. “It always seems to get a little bit crazy this time of the year, and you never quite know what to expect. But it’s always nice to get into the win column.”
Milton jumped on Parker (1-8) right away. The Red Hawks opened the game on a 10-2 run and then added an 18-0 run to make it 28-4 with 4:35 left in the half. The score was eventually 31-10 at the break.
Parker continued its struggles handling the ball. The Vikings had 17 turnovers in the first half.
“Considering how shorthanded we are and the fact that we were without another starter tonight who would’ve given us a second ball handler, I think these girls are going above and beyond what anyone could expect them to,” Parker coach Ryan Tyrrell said. “It’s tough, but we’ve just got to keep trying to get better.”
Alyssa Ayers had 14 points to lead Parker, which dressed only eight players.
A 16-2 Milton run midway through the second half set up a running clock with the Red Hawks ahead by 40.
Milton’s next game is at Janesville Craig next Tuesday.
“Like everybody else, we’ve been battling our share of COVID-19 and injuries, but from where we were to start the season to where we’re now, I’m very pleased,” Skemp said.
“We’re still building, and the girls know that if we keep moving forward, we’ll be where we want to be by the end of the season.”
MILTON 63, PARKER 25
Parker (25)—Ayers 6-1-14; Lippens 0-1-1; Miller 4-1-9; Jones 0-1-1. Totals: 10-4-25