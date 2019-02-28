ELKHORN

Milton’s girls basketball players believe they should have been the top seed in their WIAA Division 2 sectional.

So the Red Hawks—seeded third by the coaches—went out and proved their point.

Senior Chloe Buescher and junior Abbie Campion scored 16 points apiece, and the Red Hawks scored 10 straight points after briefly falling behind early in the second half on Thursday night.

That spurt paved the way to a 62-54 victory over top-seeded Waterford in a D2 sectional semifinal at Elkhorn Area High School.

Milton (11-13) will face Badger South Conference rival Monroe (19-6) at 1 p.m. Saturday in Oregon with a trip to the state tournament on the line.

“Everyone was doubting us. We got the third seed when we had already beat Waterford by 15-plus (points),” said Campion, who made four 3-pointers. “To think that we were the underdogs, it just feels good to keep going on.”

Milton beat Waterford, 69-53, in a regular-season meeting in mid-December. Red Hawks coach Stacy Skemp believed the rematch would likely be closer, with both teams playing a bit differently than they were two and a half months ago.

After leading the entire first half, a couple Red Hawks turnovers—they had 19 in the game—allowed the Wolverines to grab a 33-32 lead 80 seconds after halftime.

“Mental toughness is something we’ve been working on all season,” Skemp said. “I feel like the girls are all zoned in and working together, and they did a great job not letting anything rattle them.”

Indeed, after the teams traded the lead three more times, the Red Hawks dug deep and took over.

Junior guard Shelby Mack-Honold regained the lead for good with 14:04 remaining when she made a tough, driving shot in traffic, was fouled and converted the three-point play.

“She’s a tough-nosed girl,” Skemp said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re 6-2 or 5-1, she’ll take it to you.”

Two possessions later, Mack-Honold—who scored 10 of her 14 points in the second half—bulled her way to the paint again for another bucket.

“We just had to focus,” Mack-Honold said. “I just want to hang on to the ball as strong as I can, because there will be a lot of hands coming in. And then try to get it up on the backboard.”

Campion followed with a 3-pointer, and Buescher buried a couple free throws to complete the 10-0 run and give Milton a 48-39 lead with 11:04 remaining.

Waterford had a pair of starters with four fouls by that point, including Katie Rohner, who averages a team-best 17.4 points per game.

The Wolverines hung around and eventually cut their deficit to four points twice. It was 58-54 with three minutes remaining, and they forced consecutive turnovers by the Red Hawks but could not get any closer on the scoreboard.

Waterford didn’t score the rest of the way. Rohner finished with 14 points but went just 5 of 20 from the field. Kathleen Fitzgerald led the way with 15 points for the Wolverines, who were just 3-for-20 from beyond the arc.

Abbey Falk added 10 points for the Red Hawks, who offset their turnover woes by shooting better than 45 percent from the field.

“It’s really exciting (to be in the sectional finals),” Mack-Honold said. “We’re just working together a lot harder, and we know the stakes we’re up against. We know if we don’t pull together, we’re not going to get anywhere.”

Where they are at now is in a sectional final against Monroe for the second time in three years. The Red Hawks—seeking their fifth trip to state in program history—lost to the Cheesemakers, 71-46 and 68-45, during the regular season.

“We’re so used to them,” Campion said. “I think we can do it, if we can lock down their best players. Sydney Hilliard is a very good player. But if we can play up to our potential, we can do it.”

MILTON 62, WATERFORD 54

Milton (62)—Mack-Honold 5-4-14, Buescher 4-8-16, Quade 1-0-2, Hanke 1-1-4, Campion 5-2-16, Falk 3-4-10. Totals: 19-19-62.

Waterford (54)—Karpinski 2-0-4, Schmidt 3-2-9, Rohner 5-3-14, Benavides 3-5-12, Stiewe 6-3-15. Totals: 19-13-54.

Milton 32 30—62

Waterford 29 25—54

3-point goals—Milton 5 (Campion 4, Hanke), Waterford 3 (Schmidt, Rohner, Benavides). Free throws missed—Milton 8, Waterford 2. Total fouls—Milton 15, Waterford 22. Fouled out—Karpinski, Benavides.