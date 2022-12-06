The Milton Red Hawks suffered another defeat Tuesday night against Oregon and its relentless defense.
The Panthers jumped out to an early lead the Red Hawks (0-5) couldn’t overcome en route to a 75-29 defeat.
From tipoff, Oregon (3-2) pressured every Red Hawks possession. With the score 12-5, the Panthers called a timeout after Milton strung together a few defensive stops. From there, the Red Hawks struggled to adjust to Oregon’s full-court pressure and fell deeper into a 21-5 hole.
“We were right there, and that was the position we wanted,” Milton coach Stacy Skemp said. “We said within the first five minutes we want to be within striking distance and they’ll get frustrated. (Oregon’s) timeout, we kind of let it get to us. I told (the players) that no matter what happens, that pressure will last the entire game. That’s their M.O., and they get all their points on turnovers and fast breaks. We couldn’t stop them.”
Midway through the first period, Milton was able to garner some success against Oregon’s defense. Skemp used guard Julia Wolf as the inbound passer to initiate the team’s press break. Wolf would pass it in, get the ball back up the middle and split the Panthers defense.
“Props to the girls because they executed that press break and the adjustments that we made throughout,” Skemp said. “We just wanted to make them have to play some more half court defense because that’s that’s not their bread and butter. They like to play that full court, and their pressure forced us to be super fast on offense.”
Milton scored nine more points in the half and struggled to make shots and keep possession. Milton also had trouble keeping Oregon off the glass with the Panthers taking advantage of the smaller Red Hawks.
Down 47-14 entering the second half, Milton didn’t give up its fight. Holly Morehart did an excellent job of setting the Red Hawks’ defensive tempo by diving for every loose ball, tipping passes and being ready to run in transition.
“She’s phenomenal on all ends of the floor, and she has to do a lot for us,” Skemp said. “She doesn’t come out much and she’ll play tough-nose defense almost every night on the best player on our opponent’s team. She gets her feet everywhere she needs to be, she’s deflecting passes and she’s taking charges. Our team really builds off of her on both ends of the floor, and she’s just a huge piece to our success.”
The second half was easier for the Red Hawks and the team committed fewer turnovers and fouls. No longer dealing with full-court pressure, Milton was able to set up and run its offense. Wolf and Morehart impressed again with their shooting, smart passes and ball handling into the heart of the paint.
Sydney Kanable led Milton with eight points. Wolf added another seven, and Nayeli Kilen hit two 3-pointers and scored seven points.
The Red Hawks will take on Stoughton at home on Saturday. It will be the Red Hawks’ first Badger East Conference matchup of the season.
OREGON 75, MILTON 29
Oregon (75)—Bastian 2-0-4, Studebaker 3-0-7, Carroll 8-0-18, Tracy 5-0-14, Nyenhuis 3-1-7, Schoenecker 1-0-3, Neis 7-1-15, Zych 1-0-2, Schmitt 2-1-5. Totals 31-3-75.
Milton (29)—Kilen 2-1-7, Morehart 1-1-3, Wolf 3-0-7, Kanable 2-4-8, Kojo 0-2-2, Czerwinski 1-0-2. Totals 9-8-29.
Halftime—Oregon 47, Milton 14. 3-point goals—Oregon 8 (Studebaker, Carroll 2, Tracy 4, Schoenecker), Milton 3 (Kilen 2, Wolf). Missed free throws—Oregon 5, Milton 11. Team fouls—Oregon 16, Milton 9.