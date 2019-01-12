01STOCK_BASKETBALL
Milton High's girls basketball team picked up an impressive win Saturday at the Badger Challenge at Madison Edgewood.

Chloe Buescher had 14 points to lead three Red Hawks in double figures, as Milton rolled to a 68-48 win over Mount Horeb.

Milton (6-7) led 39-20 at halftime.

Abbie Campion added 12 points for the Red Hawks, while Carly Hanke chipped in 11.

MILTON 68, MOUNT HOREB 48

Mount Horeb (48)--Vesperman 0-2-2; Ollendick 1-0-2; Anderson 1-5-7; Coulthard 2-2-6; Burke 1-0-3; Wallace 5-0-14; Stange 1-0-2; Magnuson 5-0-12. Totals: 16-9-48

Milton (68)--Mack-Honold 2-0-5; Rice 0-2-2; Weberpal 1-0-2; Buescher 6-2-14; Ferguson 1-0-2; Quade 2-0-4; Hanke 4-2-11; Campion 5-0-12; Rodenberg 3-0-8; Falk 2-4-8. Totals: 26-10-68

Mount Horeb;20;28--48

Milton;39;29--68

Three-point goals--Mount Horeb 7 (Wallace 4, Magnuson 2, Burke), Milton 6 (Campion 2, Rodenberg 2, Mack-Honold, Hanke). Free throws missed--Mount Horeb 7, Milton 3. Total fouls--Mount Horeb 12, Milton 12

