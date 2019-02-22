MILTON

Playing in arguably the best Division 2 conference in the state paid immediate dividends in the postseason for Milton High’s girls basketball team Friday night.

The battle-tested Red Hawks pulled away late for a 58-47 WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal win over Elkhorn.

Third-seeded Milton (9-13) hosts seventh-seeded Jefferson (12-11), which upset second-seeded Wilmot, at 7 p.m. today. Milton defeated Jefferson 54-41 in a nonconference game earlier this season.

The Badger South Conference, which features third-ranked Monona Grove and eighth-ranked Monroe, was the perfect tournament tune-up for Milton.

“This year, I finally felt like I went to the seeding meeting, and that people are starting to realize that it doesn’t matter what our record says,” Milton coach Stacy Skemp said.

“Look at who we play, and how those teams have done in the tournament.

“Tonight, I think our defensive pressure was something Elkhorn probably hasn’t seen all season. With our height and athleticism, we knew that if we kept grinding, they’d fall apart.”

Elkhorn could not overcome a rash of turnovers. The Elks turned the ball over 27 times, including 16 in the first half.

A sloppy first half saw Milton take a 23-21 lead into the lockerroom. Elkhorn, which finished 15-9, began the second half on a 11-4 run to take a 32-27 lead with 14 minutes to play.

Milton regrouped and eventually took the lead for good 42-40 on Carly Hanke’s 3-pointer with 6:13 left. The Red Hawks concluded a 9-0 run for a 48-40 lead with 3:15 to play on Grace Quade’s floater in the lane.

Elkhorn got no closer than six after that.

“I think at the end, more than anything, we just ran out of gas,” Elkhorn coach Jeff Brown said. “It was a very physical game, which we didn’t mind, but it took its toll on us at the end.

“We had our chances, and had some good looks early on, but sometimes they go in and sometimes they don’t. And their press bothered us. They’re so tall, and it’s tough to pass over that.”

Quade was the only player in double figures for Milton with 10 points, but Chloe Buescher, Shelby Mack-Honold and Hanke had nine points each.

Payton Christensen and Haley Remington had 15 points each for Elkhorn.

MILTON 58, ELKHORN 47

Elkhorn (47)—Christensen 4-6-15; Remington 3-9-15; Ehrhardt 4-1-9; M. Ivey 1-0-2; D. Ivey 2-1-5; Grochowski 0-1-1. Totals: 14-18-47

Milton (58)—Mack-Honold 2-5-9; Buescher 3-3-9; Hanke 3-0-9; Campion 2-3-8; Falk 3-0-6; Quade 4-2-10; Weberpal 3-0-7. Totals: 20-13-57

Elkhorn 21 26—47

Milton 23 35—58

Three-point goals—Elkhorn 1 (Christensen), Milton 4 (Hanke 3, Weberpal). Free throws missed—Elkhorn 12, Milton 8. Total fouls—Elkhorn 20, Milton 19