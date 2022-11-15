MILTON—Holly Morehart, Tressa Shaw and Julie Wolf demonstrated why they will be the focal point for the Milton Red Hawks girls basketball team in their season opener Tuesday night.
The trio scored 41 of the Red Hawks’ points in their 64-50 season-opening, nonconference loss to Elkhorn.
Milton came into the season having finished last in the Badger East Conference in 2021-22. The Red Hawks were 9-17 overall and 2-13 in their conference. They lost Saige Radke in the offseason, but Morehart, Shaw and Wolf got this season off to a fast start.
The Red Hawks jumped out to a 15-8 lead with those three leading the way from the perimeter. Milton was consistently finding players open around the arc with good passing and dribble penetration to shift the Elkhorn defense. Lauren Kojo played well to start inside, grabbing rebounds and defending the paint.
But when the starters left the game, Milton had a difficult time creating offense. Points were also tough to come by when just one of the three was in the game.
The Red Hawks defense also fell off when the starters took some time off. Elkhorn used its size advantage toward the end of the first half, especially 6-foot-1 forward Kyrin Lile, drawing multiple foul calls and hitting their free throws.
Down 30-26, Milton scored two clutch baskets to go into halftime with a 30-30 tie. Shaw drove the ball into the paint and scored over four Elkhorn defenders for the first, and at the buzzer, Paityn Olson threw up a shot at the top of the key that bounced in.
But Elkhorn took control to start the second half and never looked back. Morehart remained a spark for the Red Hawks, scoring nine points in the second half, but the Elks appeared to solve Milton’s defense and kept feeding Lile inside. She finished with 25 points to lead all scorers.
“Our outside defense was not present tonight, and that makes a big difference, especially when you got a big post on the other team that is good with the basketball and moves well around the hoop,” Milton coach Stacy Skemp said. “So we’re definitely going to be working on that because we’re going to see some outsizing from pretty much all of our opponents that we play. So that’ll be something we’ll continue to work on and get better at is that team defense.”
Shaw led the team with 15 points. Morehart scored 14 and Wolf scored 12.
“I thought we played good (and) we attacked well,” Morehart said. “Obviously, size was a factor. (We) kind of got beat down low. They played their cards right (and) they were able to get around us inside. But for the most part we tried to do our best to attack off the dribble.”
Despite their loss, there are positives to take away from the Red Hawks’ opening-night defeat. In the first half for example, Milton was solid creating offense and scoring from the perimeter.
“We’re playing to our best players’ (strengths), and we got a lot of perimeter players,” Skemp said. “But I thought the girls moved the ball well. If a quarter of those shots we miss would have fell, it would be a different story. But lots of things to build off of.”
Milton’s starting guards have experience at the varsity level. Off the bench, the Red Hawks have a few new faces. The experience from the starting guards is a positive for Milton this season as the team gains more varsity experience together.
“They’ve taken the young girls that we have under their wings and they’re meshing really well team (with) chemistry off the court,” Skemp said. “It just takes time to build confidence in those younger players and to get everybody to understand who’s going to be where and trusting the process. But we have faith that (we) will continue to get better and the best is ahead of us.
“I think there’s a lot of teams in our conference that lost some of their top players,” Skemp said. “So I think there are some games that are open and we’re going to continue to rely on (our) guard play. There’s games that we probably should win and we might not shoot the best and we’ll weather the storm. But I think the girls are confident (and) they’re hungry to get some more wins in our conference play.”
Milton’s next game is on the road Friday at Monroe, and the Red Hawks open conference play at home against Stoughton on Dec. 10.
ELKHORN 64, MILTON 50
Elkhorn (64)—Schneider 1-0-2, Woyak 1-1-4, Schultz 6-2-14, Storlie 0-2-2, K. Lile 11-3-25, Champery 6-3-16. Totals 25-11-64
Milton (50)—Kilen 1-0-3, Shaw 6-1-15, Olson 1-0-2, Morehart 5-2-14, Wolf 4-4-12, Kojo 2-0-4. Totals 19-7-50
Halftime—Elkhorn 30, Milton 30. 3-point goals—Elkhorn 2 (Schneider, Champery). Milton 5 (Kilen, Shaw 2, Morehart 2). Free throws missed—Elkhorn 12, Milton 5. Total fouls—Elkhorn 14, Milton 22.