Middleton High’s girls basketball team showed little remorse for a shorthanded Janesville Parker squad Friday night.
The Cardinals scored the first 30 points of the game and dominated at both ends of the court in a 62-22 Big Eight Conference win.
Parker (0-8, 0-6) missed its first 15 shots of the game, committed 14 first-half turnovers and continues to struggle mightily without UW-Green Bay recruit Julia Hartwig—who is out for the season following shoulder surgery—and starter Tina Shelton, who has missed most of the season with a hamstring injury.
In assessing her team’s play Friday, Parker coach Jennah Hartwig said the Vikings were beat before they took the court.
“When they step on the court with no intention of winning, what do they think is going to happen,” Hartwig said of her team. “We didn’t look like we thought we could win that game.
“The second half, I thought we played with a little bit more energy. Good things tend to happen when you play with that kind of energy, but I don’t know why it took us that long to get to that point.”
Middleton (6-2, 5-1) wasted little time taking control. The Cardinals led 13-0 on Karina Bursac’s basket 7 1/2 minutes into the game and continued to pour it on. Eight different players scored for Middleton in the first half, including eight points each from Hannah Flottmeyer and Bursac.
Parker couldn’t buy a basket but finally got on the board with 3:01 to play in the half on Brooke Graesslin’s field goal that made it 30-2. The Vikings missed 19 of 21 shots the first half, including all 12 of their attempts from beyond the arc.
Junior Ryann Porter had eight of Parker’s 18 points the second half, but it wasn’t enough to overcome one of the most lopsided losses in program history.
“We have to go in and want to compete every game,” Hartwig said. “And until we are ready mentally to go out there and compete every game, it’s going to be ugly.
“We’ve got to quit feeling sorry for ourselves and just go out there each and every game with the same energy we had the second half tonight.”
Parker plays at Madison Memorial on Thursday.
MIDDLETON 62, PARKER 22
Middleton (62)—Lemirande 2-0-6; Dunn 1-3-5; Tanin 0-5-5; Bursac 6-0-12; Flottmeyer 6-0-12; Schwartz 1-3-5; Hodson 1-0-2; Roquet 2-1-6; Accola 2-3-7; Acker 1-0-2. Totals: 22-15-62
Parker (22)—J. Forrestal 2-0-5; B. Forrestal 1-0-3; Graesslin 2-0-4; Porter 3-2-8; Dooman 1-0-2. Totals: 9-2-22
Middleton 31 31—62
Janesville Parker 4 18—22
Three-point goals—Middleton 3 (Lemirande 2, Roquet), Parker 2 (J. Forrestal, B. Forrestal). Free throws missed—Middleton 16, Parker 5. Total fouls—Middleton 8, Parker 24.
