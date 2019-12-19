Janesville Parker's girls basketball team worked hard to get within striking distance at Middleton on Thursday night.

The host Cardinals made sure the Vikings got no closer from there.

Up eight at halftime, Middleton pulled away to a 67-40 Big Eight Conference victory.

The Cardinals, ranked fourth in the state, improved to 7-1 overall and 5-1 in the Big Eight. Parker fell to 2-6 and 1-5.

"We played really aggressively in the first half to cut the lead to eight," said Parker coach Jennah Hartwig, whose team finished the half on a 9-0 run. "They went inside in the second half and just outsized us."

Middleton built its lead back up to 19 less than six minutes out of halftime.

Sitori Tanin led all scorers with 21 points for Middleton.

Tina Shelton had 14 and Jazmyn Demrow-Calvin added a dozen for the Vikings.

"We played hard and we're getting better," Hartwig said. "We've got to do a better job of limiting teams to one shot and consistently putting the ball in the basket."

Parker plays Kenosha Indian Trail at Carthage College on Dec. 26.

MIDDLETON 67, PARKER 40

Parker (40)--Shelton 6-1-14, Demrow-Calvin 5-2-12, Forrestal 1-3-6, Ayers 1-0-3, Luek 1-0-2, Blum 1-0-2, Booth 0-1-1. Totals: 15-7-40.

Middleton (67)--Tanin 6-8-21, Coleman 6-0-14, Roquet 5-1-11, Bursac 3-0-6, Monoque 1-3-5, Lemirande 1-0-3, Accola 0-2-2, Kaplan 1-0-2, Smith 1-0-2, Schwartz 0-1-1. Totals: 24-15-67.

Janesville Parker;19;21--40

Middleton;27;40--67

3-point goals--JP 3 (Ayers 1, Shelton 1, Forrestal 1); M 4 (Coleman 2, Tanin 1, Lemirande 1). Free throws missed--JP 10, M 11. Total fouls--JP 18; M 17. Fouled out--Booth.