Janesville Parker's second game against Middleton this season followed a similar script as the first.

The Cardinals got out to a quick double-digit lead against the visiting Vikings on Tuesday and never looked back.

Middleton held Parker to just two points in the first 10 minutes on the way to a 58-23 Big Eight Conference victory that kept the Cardinals within striking distance of first-place Sun Prairie.

"After making a quick basket, we went over 10 minutes before we made another shot. That's a tough way to start a game," Parker coach Jennah Hartwig said. "The girls played hard, but the ball just wouldn't go in the basket tonight."

Middleton led 34-8 at halftime and improved to 12-5 overall and 11-2 in the Big Eight.

Senior Brooke Graesslin led the way for the Vikings (2-16, 2-12) with eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers.

Parker plays at Madison West on Friday night.

MIDDLETON 58, PARKER 23

Parker (23)—Porter 2-1-5, Rosga 2-0-5, Demrow 2-1-5, Graesslin 3-0-8. Totals: 9-2-23.

Middleton (58)—Schwartz 1-0-2, J. Lemirande 1-0-2, Hatson 2-0-5, Tanin 3-0-7, Roquet 3-1-7, Coleman 2-1-5, Bursac 4-0-8, Dunn 0-5-5, Accola 2-0-4, Flottmeyer 5-0-10, Loozeid 1-0-3. Totals: 24-7-58.

Janesville Parker;8;15—23

Middleton;34;24—58

3-point goals—Parker 3 (Graesslin 2, Rosga), Middleton 3 (Hatson, Roquet, Loozeid). Free throws missed—Parker 2, Middleton 4. Total fouls—Parker 9, Middleton 8.