A disappointing season came to an end Friday night for Janesville Parker’s girls basketball team.

Middleton broke up a close game early in the second half and rolled to a 63-35 win over Parker in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal game.

Big Eight champion and second-seeded Middleton hosts 10th-seeded Waunakee in a regional final game today.

Parker finished the season 5-19. The Vikings returned four starters from last year’s team that led state runner-up Mukwonago at halftime of a sectional semifinal game but lost two starters early to season-ending injuries. UW-Green Bay recruit Julia Hartwig tore the labrum in her shoulder and underwent surgery in December that limited her to two games. Junior Tina Shelton missed most of the season with a torn hamstring.

“We had some girls get some opportunities to contribute because of the injuries we had, and some of them stepped up and did a nice job for us,” Parker coach Jennah Hartwig said.

“But if we’re going to be competitive next season, which I think we can with the girls we have coming back, we have to put in the work and want to get better.”

Parker only trailed by seven at half against Middleton, but the Cardinals scored the first eight points of the second half to pull away.

Senior Brooke Graesslin led Parker with 14 points.

MIDDLETON 63, PARKER 35

Parker (35)—Porter 1-0-2; Forrestal 2-1-7; Graesslin 5-0-14; Luek 2-0-4; Demrow 3-2-8. Totals: 13-3-35

Middleton (63)—Coleman 0-1-1; Lemirande 2-2-7; Tanin 1-5-7; Bursac 5-1-13; Dunn 1-0-2; Flottmeyer 6-4-16; Roquet 3-1-9; Accola 2-2-6; Acker 0-2-2. Totals: 20-18-67

Janesville Parker 15 20—35

Middleton 22 41—63

Three-point goals—Parker 6 (Graesslin 4, Forrestal 2), Middleton 5 (Bursac 2, Roquet 2, Lemirande). Free throws missed—Parker 4, Middleton 9. Total fouls—Parker 20, Middleton 13.