Madison Memorial’s full-court pressure was too much for the Janesville Parker girls basketball team to handle Tuesday night.
The Spartans took a 73-28 victory in Big Eight Conference play after racing to a 34-point halftime lead.
Parker got 13 points from Addison Miller but fell to 0-4 overall and 0-2 in the Big Eight.
“We just did a poor job of executing against their press,” Parker first-year coach Ryan Tyrrell said. “We couldn’t break it the first half. We had way too many turnovers and too many mental mistakes.”
Parker will play host to Madison West on Thursday night.
MEMORIAL 73, PARKER 28Parker (28)—Ayers 1-4-6; Riley 1-0-2; Jones 0-1-1; Eggers-Ahrens 1-2-4; Miller 3-7-13; Franklin 1-0-2. Totals: 7-14-28.
Memorial (73)—Rogers 3-0-6; Harden 1-0-2; Rauwolf 4-2-11; Myers 5-1-11; Mahone 5-0-15; Sparks 4-0-8; Healy 2-1-5; Meyer 1-0-2; Weier 2-1-5.
Halftime—Memorial 48, Parker 14. Three-point goals—Memorial 6 (Mahone 5, Rauwolf). Free throws missed—Parker 13, Memorial 7.
