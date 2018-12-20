Madison Memorial used a late first-half surge Thursday night to power past Janesville Parker in Big Eight Conference girls basketball.
The Spartans ended the first half on 7-0 run to open up a 15-point halftime lead en route to a 76-51 win.
Memorial (9-1, 6-1) remained tied with Middleton for first place, while Parker slipped to 0-9 overall and 0-7 in the conference.
Parker coach Jennah Hartwig said her team played well early on but could not overcome a rash of turnovers late in the first half and early in the second half.
“They got a couple of baskets late in the first half on back-to-back turnovers, and all of a sudden we went from seven or eight down to 15 down,” Hartwig said. “And then they pushed the lead to 20 early in the second half, because we weren’t taking care of the basketball.
“It all comes down to executing for us, and that’s what we told the girls afterward. If they come to practice and continue to work hard, we’ll start to see better results. If they don’t, we’re going to struggle all season.”
Emmoni Rankins and Maya White Eagle combined for 35 points for Memorial.
Senior Brooke Graesslin had 18 points to lead the Vikings, who also got 12 points from sophomore Jasmyn Demrow.
MEMORIAL 76, PARKER 51
Parker (51)—J. Forrestal 3-1-7, Porter 2-1-5, Graesslin 8-0-18, Luek 2-2-7, Demrow 5-2-12, Ayers 1-0-2. Totals 21-5-51.
Memorial (76)—Frisch 0-1-1, Peters 0-3-3, Rankins 6-7-19, Brown 3-3-9, Garcia 2-4-8, Wilson 2-0-5, Sweet 2-5-9, White Eagle 5-4-16, Kinney 1-0-2, Thorns 2-0-4. Totals 23-27-76.
Janesville Parker 18 33—51
Madison Memorial 33 43—76
3-point goals—Parker 4 (Graesslin 2, J. Forrestal, Graesslin, Luek), Memorial 3 (White Eagle 2, Wilson). Free throws missed—Parker 9, Memorial 15. Total fouls—Parker 25, Memorial 17
