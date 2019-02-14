JANESVILLE

The season-long struggles continued Thursday night for Janesville Parker’s girls basketball team.

Despite cutting a 15-point lead down to four early in the second half, the Vikings ran out of gas late in a 68-38 Big Eight Conference loss to Madison Memorial.

Parker (3-18, 3-14) committed 21 turnovers and scored only seven points in the final 12 minutes.

“They just plain outhustled us the last 12 minutes and wanted it more,” Hartwig said of Memorial. “We worked so hard to get there and cut into the lead, but then they wanted it more and we gave up.

“We stopped driving to the basket. We stopped posting up hard. We started throwing the ball away and then yelling at our teammates for not moving. That’s just not going to cut it.”

Memorial (16-5, 13-4) went on a 14-0 run midway through the first half to open up a 23-9 lead with 6:11 left. Parker stopped the bleeding on an Abby Blum 3-pointer with 5:05 until half and eventually trailed 28-17 at the break.

The Spartans scored the first four points of the second half and led 32-17 with 16:25 to play.

Parker responded with a 14-3 run, capped by junior Ryann Porter’s free throw that cut the deficit to 35-31 with 12:44 to play.

“I was happy with our effort to start the second half,” Hartwig said. “We didn’t play very well the first half but were fortunate to only be down 11.

“We showed the first six minutes that we’re getting better and can play with good teams, but then we reverted back to our old ways.”

Memorial finished the game on a 33-7 run that started with 14 straight points to push the lead to 49-31 with 9:41 to play.

Maya White Eagle had 19 points for Memorial to lead all scorers. Liliana Garcia finished with 14 points for the Spartans.

Jena Forrestal led Parker with nine points on three 3-pointers.

Parker concludes the regular season and conference play Saturday at Beloit Memorial. The Vikings won the first meeting between the teams this season.

MEMORIAL 68, PARKER 38

Memorial (68)—Wilson 1-1-3; Brown 4-0-8; Sweet 5-0-10; White Eagle 7-1-18; Rosales 1-0-2; Garcia 6-2-14; Maier 4-1-9; Thorns 0-1-1; Peters 1-0-3. Totals: 29-6-68

Parker (38)—Graesslin 2-0-6; Porter 2-3-8; Forrestal 3-0-9; Luek 1-0-2; Demrow 2-2-6; Blum 3-0-7. Totals: 13-5-38

Madison Memorial 28 40—68

Janesville Parker 17 21—38

3-point goals—Memorial 4 (White Eagle 3, Peters), Parker 7 (Forrestal 3, Graesslin 2, Porter, Blum). Free throws missed—Memorial 8, Parker 6. Total fouls—Memorial 16, Parker 16