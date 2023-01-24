MCFARLAND—In a matchup between two teams vying for the lead in the Rock Valley Conference standings, the McFarland girls basketball team won 62-52 over Edgerton on Tuesday night at McFarland High School.
“What I told the girls in the locker room was I didn’t think we executed the game plan like we normally do,” Edgerton girls head coach Chris Jenny said. “The last three years, they’ve executed our plans almost to perfection on most nights, and tonight we were off.”
The Crimson Tide (15-2, 10-2 Rock Valley) picked up a 75-58 win over the Spartans on Dec. 1 in the teams' first meeting this season, and both teams entered the contest on long winning streaks. McFarland (14-2, 11-1) upped its streak to nine with the win Tuesday, while Edgerton's run of 10 straight wins was halted.
The Spartans, who are ranked sixth in the Division 2 Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association poll, held a 25-22 lead in the first half before rattling off six straight points to take a 31-22 lead into halftime.
In the second half, the Crimson Tide, ranked third in Division 3, traded baskets with the Spartans before a 12-2 McFarland run over four minutes helped the Spartans stretch their lead to 53-36 with 6:30 left.
Sylvia Fox got the Edgerton offense going late, scoring the Crimson Tide’s last 10 points in the final three minutes. Fox led the team with 24 points, scoring 18 points in the second half.
“It was a senior who wanted it bad,” Jenny said. “Plays hard, aggressive and she was really good tonight, especially late in the game, getting herself to some spots to score and getting to the free-throw line.”
McFarland killed the clock in the final minutes with multiple offensive rebounds and made enough free throws to pull away with the 62-52 win. The Spartans were led by junior Teagan Mallegni, who recorded a game-high 30 points.
With the win, McFarland jumps Edgerton for the top spot in the conference standings.
The Spartans face another challenge at 7 p.m. Friday when they travel to Brodhead to play the third-place Cardinals, while Edgerton hosts Big Foot at the same time.