Janesville Craig's girls basketball team worked overtime for a victory Wednesday night.
Ellie Magestro-Kennedy scored 23 points to lead the Cougars to a 73-62 nonconference win over Monona Grove on Bob Suter Court.
Craig (9-6) built a 17-point lead but needed a 14-3 advantage in overtime for its third straight win.
"They've got really good shooters, and that got them back in the game," Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said. "Fortunately for us, everything they hit in the second half didn't fall for them in overtime.
"And Ellie had a breakout game for us. She was really motivated tonight because she plays on the same team with a couple of the girls from Monona Grove in the summer. She was the energizer for us tonight."
Monona Grove tied the game late to force overtime. Magestro-Kennedy scored the first five points of overtime to help the Cougars take control.
Claudia Fieiras finished with 19 points for Craig and freshman Mia Nicholson chipped in 15.
Craig hosts Lake Geneva Badger on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
CRAIG 73, MONONA GROVE 62 (OT)
Monona Grove (62)--Clevidence 3-2-10; Olson 1-0-3; Nelson 3-2-8; Moreau 4-1-12; BonDurant 3-0-6; Poole 7-2-19; Hanson 2-0-4. Totals: 23-7-62
Craig (73)--Campbell 2-4-8; Huml 2-0-4; Magestro-Kennedy 6-5-23; Fieiras 6-5-19; Clark 1-0-2; McBride 1-0-2; Nicholson 4-4-15. Totals: 22-20-73
Monona Grove;23;36;3--62
Janesville Craig;38;21;14--73
3-point goals--Monona Grove 9 (Moreau 3, Poole 3, Clevidence 2, Olson), Craig 11 (Magestro-Kennedy 6, Nicholson 3, Fieiras 2). Free throws missed--Monona Grove 8, Craig 10. Total fouls--Monona Grove 15, Craig 14. Fouled out--Hanson.