Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
The Janesville Craig girls basketball team continues to put a slow start to the season in the rear view mirror.
After starting 0-3, the Cougars won their second straight Friday night with an impressive 73-68 win over Verona in a Big Eight Conference game.
Junior point guard Ellie Magestro-Kennedy had 28 points, and Mya Nicholson and Kate Huml added 17 and 15, respectively, as Craig improved to 2-3 overall and 2-1 in the conference.
Craig led by seven at halftime and stretched the lead to 15 in the second half.
"To come up here to Verona and beat a good team is really big for us," Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said. "The kids were jumping around and really pumped up afterward.
"At halftime, our mantra was to come out and keep playing like we were 0-3 and had to have this win."
The Cougars hit eight threes, including four from Magestro-Kennedy and three from Nicholson.
Craig also got nine points from sophomore Brae Bertocchi.
"What a great job Bertocchi did for us off the bench tonight," Storbakken said. "You have to remember that she was playing on the JV team last year.
"And our big three all had good games for us, and when that happens, we're going to be tough to beat."
Verona (3-3, 1-2) was led by Reagan Briggs' 26 points.
Craig plays at Sun Prairie on Thursday.
CRAIG 73, VERONA 68
Craig (73)--Campbell 0-1-1; Huml 2-10-15; Magestro-Kennedy 8-8-28; Bertocchi 2-5-9; Clarke 0-3-3; Nicholson 5-4-17
Verona (68)--Rupnow 1-0-3; Briggs 9-2-26; Lambe 9-1-19; Stramlow 1-2-4; Nielsen 1-0-2; Ellis 1-1-3; Murphy 4-0-11
Craig 38, Verona 31. Three-point goals--Craig 8 (Magestro-Kennedy 4, Nicholson 3, Huml), Verona 10 (Briggs 6, Murphy 3, Rupnow). Free throws missed--Craig 14, Verona 7. Fouled out--Clarke, Magestro-Kennedy, Nielsen
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.
Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now!