JANESVILLE

The second-half spookies crept up on Janesville Craig again Saturday.

For the second time this season, the Cougars led Madison East at halftime. And for the second time, the Purgolders stormed back for a double-digit victory.

Ashala Moseberry scored 18 points and East nearly doubled up Craig in the second half of a 64-52 victory on Bob Suter Court.

East improved to 12-5 overall and 8-5 in the Big Eight, while Craig fell to 9-9 and 5-9.

“They didn’t really do anything different (in the second half),” Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said. “It was self-destruction really. Too many missed layups and too many missed free throws and too many turnovers. It’s frustrating, after we played a pretty good first half.”

The Cougars led by as many as nine points in the first half and were up 30-23 at halftime behind 16 of sophomore Claudia Fieiras’ game-high 23 points.

The Purgolders erased that deficit in the first three minutes of the second half.

But Craig still led, 43-40, when Hannah Dunlavy rolled home a 3-pointer with 8:42 remaining.

But that was the Cougars’ lone basket during a seven-minute stretch in the heart of the second half. And from that point, East went on a 12-0 run to take the lead for good.

During that decisive spurt, the Cougars turned the ball over five times and missed five free throws—three of them coming on the front end of a bonus situation.

Craig got as close as six points with just over three minutes remaining, but two transition layups by East sandwiching a Cougars turnover stifled any thought of a comeback.

The game script felt eerily similar for Craig. The Cougars led by 10 points at East on Dec. 14 but were outscored 36-9 in the second half. On Saturday, the Purgolders put together a 41-22 second-half advantage.

“We’ve just got to come back to practice on Monday and get after it,” Storbakken said. “We just can’t seem to finish. We don’t want to attack the basket, we don’t want to shoot.

“The second half, we always just seem to tighten up.”

Craig finished with 25 total turnovers and went just 5 of 15 from the free-throw line in the second half.

Dunlavy made three 3-pointers on the way to 11 points as the only other Cougars player in double figures.

Craig will attempt to flip the script Wednesday night when it hosts a 7:30 p.m. make-up game against Madison La Follette.

EAST 64, CRAIG 52

East (64)—Meyer 1-1-3, Bentley 1-0-2, Hilliard 2-0-5, Gottschalk 2-0-4, Moseberry 7-3-18, Boston 6-0-12, Farele 2-0-4, Mitchell 5-1-11, Harvey-Williams 2-0-5. Totals: 28-5-64.

Craig (52)—Pierson 2-4-9, Parkhurst 1-1-3, Elgas 2-2-6, Fieiras 5-9-23, Dunlavy 4-0-11. Totals 14-16-52.

Madison East 23 41—64

Janesville Craig 30 22—52

3-point goals—East 3 (Hilliard, Moseberry, Harvey-Williams), Craig 6 (Dunlavy 3, Fieiras 2, Pierson). Free throws missed—East 9, Craig 12. Total fouls—East 28, Craig 18. Fouled out—Meyer, Mitchell.