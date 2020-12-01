JANESVILLE
This could be a banner season for Janesville Craig’s girls basketball team.
No, the Cougars won’t be able to hoist a Big Eight championship banner—all conference games were canceled—but they could be in line for an impressive season.
Led by senior Claudia Fieiras, Craig figures to keep scoreboard operators busy thanks to a wealth of shooters at coach Kerry Storbakken’s disposal.
“We will have a very strong starting lineup and some young, but talented, players coming off the bench,” Storbakken said ahead of tonight’s season-opening game at Union Grove. “We return the Big Eight’s leading scorer in Claudia and many other scorers that will put a lot of points on the board.”
Craig finished with a 17-8 record last season, including 12-6 and a third-place finish in the Big Eight.
The Cougars won a Division 1 regional title before losing to Big Eight co-champion Middleton in a sectional semifinal.
Fieiras was nearly unstoppable, at times, last season. She averaged 18.2 points to lead the Big Eight and earn first-team all-conference honors.
The 5-foot-9 forward scored in double figures in 24 of 25 games and had a season-high 34 in a win over Madison East. She will likely break the school’s all-time scoring record early in the season.
“Claudia has just continued to improve by working hard on her overall game,” Storbakken said. “She led us in scoring the last two years and was second on the team in rebounding last season.”
Junior guard Kate Huml also returns. The 5-7 sharpshooter averaged 13.2 points a game and just missed being first-team all-conference, finishing as the top vote-getter on the second team. She had a season- and career-high 33 points in a win over Madison La Follette.
“Kate’s one of those shooters and playmakers that has a great mentality,” Storbakken said. “She’s one of many that could lead our team in scoring on any given night.”
Storbakken also expects to get plenty of points from sophomore Ellie Magestro-Kennedy and freshman Mya Nicholson.
“Magestro-Kennedy and Nicholson put many hours in this offseason to become very good players,” Storbakken said. “Their play over the next several years should help become a force in the strong Big Eight.”
Juniors Jessa Alderman (5-9) and Bryn McBride (5-10) give the Cougars decent size up front, along with sophomore Ella Clarke (5-8).
Backcourt depth will come from freshmen Lily Campbell and Bella Vitaioli, as well as sophomore Liz Pierson.
“It would’ve been fun to see how this team would’ve done in the Big Eight this season, but unfortunately that’s not going to happen,” Storbakken said. “But, I still really like our schedule. We’re playing some really good teams, including Beaver Dam, which is the best program in the state right now and has one of the best players in the state in Matyson Wilke. We also play teams like DeForest and Monroe, and of course two games with (Janesville) Parker.
“With everything going on, we weren’t even sure we’d have a season. Now the girls get that chance, and I know they’re excited to get going.”